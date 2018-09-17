5 best midfielder picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2018-19

Dheeraj Raja FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.09K // 17 Sep 2018, 10:58 IST

As the new UEFA Champions League season is around the corner, the buzz of selecting premium midfielders has already started among the UCL Fantasy managers. Midfielders can not only find the net but also pick out the forwards as well with an inch-perfect pass. And Europe has a plethora of top-notch midfielders.

So it is highly important for every manager to select those premium midfielders who can provide a goal or an assist. Here are the best picks for midfielders for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Fantasy season:

#5 Angel Di Maria (£8.5 million) - PSG

Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria, the Argentine plays for Paris Saint-Germain. He can play as either a winger or an attacking midfielder. He is in a very good form this year for PSG, having already scored 2 goals in 4 league matches. His excellent form could be a decider this year for PSG.

The trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria has the ability to break any defence in the world. PSG first match will be with Liverpool this year. To break the Liverpool defence, the role of Angel Di Maria would be too crucial.

#4 Luka Modric (£8.0 million) - Real Madrid

Luka Modric

Luka Modric, the captain of the Croatia National team plays as a midfielder for Real Madrid. After taking his national team to the World Cup final this year, his eyes would be on the Champions League title once again. He has recently won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

In absence of Ronaldo, his role would be too crucial for Real Madrid. He can play both as an attacking midfielder and in a box-to-box role.

