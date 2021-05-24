5 best midfielders in the Serie A 2020-21 season 

The 2020-21 Serie A pulled the curtains on a pulsating campaign with a dramatic final round of games.

Inter Milan celebrated their first Scudetto in 11 years, while Juventus snuck into the top four at the expense of Napoli, who drew against Hellas Verona. AC Milan returned to the Champions League after eight years following a late victory over already-qualified Atalanta.

At the other end of the Serie A table, Crotone, Benevento and Parma were relegated, while Cristiano Ronaldo, rested for the final game, won his first Serie A Golden Boot award.

There were a lot of other fine individual performances during the season. On that note, let's take a look at the five best midfielders in the 2020-21 Serie A.

#5 Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma)

Lorenzo Pellegrini was one of AS Roma's best players of the season.

In a season of more downs than ups for AS Roma, one big positive was the performances of Lorenzo Pellegrini. He continued from where he left off in the last season, netting a career-best seven Serie A goals and six assists.

🇮🇹 - Lorenzo Pellegrini is the first Italian🇮🇹 to score a goal against United at Old Trafford in Europe since Roma's Daniele De Rossi in their 7-1 loss in the CL quarter-finals on 10 April 2007. #ManUtdRoma #EuropaLeague — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) April 29, 2021

He was deployed in various roles in a three-man Roma midfield but excelled particularly as an attacking midfielder. Pellegrini set up the likes of Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and also stepped up to score a few goals himself.

#4 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Milinkovic-Savic was Lazio's MVP in the 2020-21 Serie A.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most underrated midfielders in the Serie A. He has been producing the goods for Lazio for a few years now, and the 2020-21 campaign was no different as well.

Milinković-Savić is a key part to Inzaghi's system. He's a midfielder capable of creating chances but his off the ball movement is also really impressive. He thrives when he's making runs into the box. This season he's hit a remarkable 8 goals and 9 assists in the Serie A. - pic.twitter.com/dgTTWgH0Jr — Anton🇩🇰 (@ThfcAnton) May 8, 2021

With eight goals and nine assists in the 2020-21 Serie A, the Serbian wizard stood out for the Biancocelesti once again. He provided a creative spark to pull his team out of tight corners while also sharing the goalscoring burden with the club's top scorer Ciro Immobile.

