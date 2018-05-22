Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Top 5 Mo Salah goals of the season 

    Five of the best strikes in his first Liverpool season.

    anand muralidharan
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 21:56 IST
    1.54K

    Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

    Liverpool’s Egyptian sensation, Mohamed Salah joined the Merseyside club on a five-year deal worth €35 million from Roma at the start of the season. He has adapted to life at Anfield with ease, notching a staggering 32 goals in the Premier League 

    A quick, skillful, attacking player, Salah, has broken a number of club records during his time so far at Liverpool.

    The 'Egyptian King' has proved his worth and has been a brilliant acquisition by Jurgen Klopp, who has helped him play closer to goal and, has rewarded his manager with the Premier League’s Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe this season.

    Along with Salah, Mane and Firmino have also played a huge part in Liverpool's rampant attacking game.

    If Salah guides Liverpool to a Champions League victory over Real Madrid, it would be the perfect end to their campaign. Here we look at Mo Salah's top 5 strikes this campaign. 

    #5 Against Arsenal at Anfield 

    Right at the start of the season, Liverpool welcomed Arsenal to Anfield, in what was the first real test of the season for both sides. Liverpool came out on top with a brilliant 4-0 victory over the Gunners, who looked all over the place defensively. 

    Salah scored the third goal of four, dribbling the length of a half, only to be met by the onrushing goalkeeper Petr Cech, at the edge of the penalty area, and neatly and calmly tucked the ball in the bottom corner.


    UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
