5 best moments of the week from European football

Some heartwarming moments and some stunning performances cap up yet another brilliant week of football from Europe.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 18:50 IST

Will Sutton also follow on Lincoln City’s footsteps?

With the UEFA Champions League and Europa Leauge back last week, there was a subdued amount of domestic football from most of the European nations as the Champions League took centre stage. We saw no League action from England as the FA Cup 5th round action took place this weekend.

Bundesliga and La Liga resumed with Bayern Munich struggling for a point while Barcelona scraped through Leganes for their win. Monaco dropped points in the Ligue 1 which now opens up the title race even more in France.

League leaders Real Madrid continued their fine form as they still lead the table with two games in hand. They will face Valencia midweek – a game they missed due to the Club World Cup. Despite limited action from Domestic tournaments, there were plenty of good moments and here we bring you the five best moments from Europe this week:

#1 Lincoln City reach FA Cup quarterfinals

Lincoln City already made history when the non-league side reached the 5th round of the FA Cup. The minnows then went one step ahead and reached the quarterfinals in brilliant fashion thanks to an 89th-minute winner from Sean Raggett.

The Imps who ply their trade in the Conference were due to face Sutton United this weekend but their fixture was postponed due to both teams’ involvement in the FA Cup. Lincoln City has now drawn the winner of the match between Sutton United or Arsenal, who will face each other tonight.

Lincoln did what so many ‘big teams’ like Chelsea and Liverpool couldn’t do – beat Burnley at the Turf Moor. Sean Dyche would certainly be unhappy with the performance of his men as they couldn’t capitalise on their fantastic support. Lincoln City were the deserving winners and will be hoping to face Sutton United in the next round.