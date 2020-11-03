5 best national team captains

Despite going through hectic seasons in club football in the modern day and age, most top players regularly feature in international football; some do so with aplomb as captains of their respective national teams.

These players are often fixtures in both club and international football. It's a testament to their fitness and ability that they can juggle club and national team commitments with seamless ease.

Unlike other sports, a captain in football may not often be in the limelight. However, just like in any professional team sport, a football captain also needs to provide inspiration when the chips are down, rally his troops and be a leader on the field.

A football captain need not necessarily be the best player in his team. But to excel in the role, the player needs to be heard and respected in the dressing room and should possess the strength of character to lead his team from the front. These are attributes that come naturally to some players and are acquired in due course by a few others.

On that note, let us have a look at the five best captains in international football at the moment.

#5 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best players to have graced the game of football. The diminutive Argentinian, who is the all-time top-scorer for both Barcelona and Argentina, is criticized, often unfairly, for failing to deliver for his national team.

However, in his defense, it can be said that at Barcelona, the likes of Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez, and more recently, Neymar and Luis Suarez, have allowed Messi the freedom to be creative and express himself in the attacking third. That is hardly the case when the player turns up for his national team.

Nevertheless, Messi has had his moments while playing for the Albiceleste. Most recently, he scored a hat-trick against Ecuador on the last day of qualifying to take Argentina to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. In that tournament, Messi also provided two assists for the two-time winners' 3-4 defeat to France in the Round of 16.

700 - Lionel Messi has scored his 700th first-team goal for Barcelona (630) and Argentina (70). Iconic. pic.twitter.com/vx3dJGgpaD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 30, 2020

However, considering the stupendous success he has had with Barcelona, time is running out for Messi to help end Argentina's long trophy drought at major tournaments.

#4 Hugo Lloris (France)

Hugo Lloris

After making his debut for France in a goalless draw against Uruguay in 2008, Hugo Lloris has been a standout performer for the two-time world champions.

The goalkeeper, who impressed one and all with his shot-stopping ability and composure in the box, was handed over the reins of France in 2010, albeit temporarily. But it was not long before Lloris became the captain of Les Bleus on a permanent basis.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain led France at the 2012 European Championships and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Lloris, who also captained his team at the 2016 European Championships on home soil, missed out on silverware, as France went down to a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in the final.

A year later, Lloris overtook his illustrious compatriot Fabian Barthez to become the most capped goalkeeper for France before leading his team to glory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

117 - Hugo Lloris has played 117 games with the French national team 🇫🇷, becoming the third most capped player in France's history behind Lilian Thuram (142) and Thierry Henry (123). Captain. pic.twitter.com/ujz9f5zebO — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 11, 2020

Lloris is the third-most capped player for his country and led France to their first final in the quadrennial tournament in 12 years. Despite committing an uncharacteristic mistake in the final against Croatia that led to Mario Mandzukic's goal, Lloris held France's second World Cup trophy aloft to cap off a memorable campaign.