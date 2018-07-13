Five newly promoted players to watch out for in the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

As the greatest, richest league in the world, the English Premier League is, understandably, hotly anticipated. Clubs in the second tier of the English game, the Championship, often spend exorbitant sums of money to reach the pinnacle of the game, in terms of finances anyway, and hope that their investments are justified.

As a result of the juicy carrot of the Premier League broadcasting money being dangled in front of them, second tier clubs have started to spend unheard of sums of money at the lower level. In the past, we have seen this result in success in terms of promotion, but a serious lack of sustainability.

Due to this upheaval of sorts, the newly promoted teams bring with them some of the most exciting talents to the Premier League. In this slideshow, I will try and ascertain the 5 most exciting players from Cardiff, Fulham and Wolves, that I can't wait to see in action.

The scope of the list is limited to players who played in the Championship for these three clubs last season, thereby disqualifying the likes of Rui Patricio and Jean Michael Seri.

#5 Callum Patterson

A bit of an unknown quantity to kick us off, Callum Patterson surprised quite a few with his impressive performances in the Championship last year. He broke into senior football whilst playing for Heart of Midlothian in Scotland. He won promotion as a winner of the Scottish Championship and won the Hearts young player of the year award ahead of his move to Cardiff, making his Scotland debut in the process.

Despite normally playing as a right back, his manager Neil Warnock, shifted him to a more attacking, midfield position since he wasn't sure if Patterson's defensive skills were good enough. Rather than be demoralised, Patterson took to his new role like a duck to water, top-scored for Cardiff in the Championship and in the process solved Warnock's problem pertaining to a lack of goals from midfield.

His ability to create a goal out of nothing makes him an exciting watch and Cardiff will be hoping he can help in their quest for survival.