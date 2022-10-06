5 best-performing Premier League signings in the 2022-23 season so far

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has delivered excitement and goals as promised so far.

Arsenal are the current league leaders with 21 points after eight games. Nottingham Forest currently occupies the bottom spot in the Premier League standings with four points from their opening eight games.

In the opening eight games, there have been several new signings across the league who have performed excellently well. We look at the top five signings in the English top-flight this season.

#5 Antony (Manchester United)

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

The Brazilian joined Manchester United last summer from Ajax for a deal which is worth €100 million in total.

Antony has been decent on the right flank for Manchester United this season and has netted two goals in two appearances in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old became the second Brazilian to score in his first two Premier League games since Robinho in 2008.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Premier League appearances - after Robinho for Man City in Sept 2008 Antony becomes only the 2nd Brazilian in @premierleague history to score on their firstPremier League appearances - after Robinho for Man City in Sept 2008 Antony becomes only the 2nd Brazilian in @premierleague history to score on their first 2️⃣ Premier League appearances - after Robinho for Man City in Sept 2008 https://t.co/fsLMxRCY8B

Antony could be a key player for Manchester United in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign

#4 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2022-23

The 30-year-old joined Newcastle United from Burnley last summer for £10 million and his presence in the goal-post has been outstanding so far.

Pope has so far kept three clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

The Englishman tops the charts alongside David Raya for the joint-most saves made in the Premier League 2022-23 season so far.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Would Pope start in your England team? 🤔 Newcastle's Nick Pope tops the charts alongside David Raya for the keepers with the most saves this seasonWould Pope start in your England team? 🤔 Newcastle's Nick Pope tops the charts alongside David Raya for the keepers with the most saves this season ✋Would Pope start in your England team? 🤔 https://t.co/rvn8vBpU8N

Pope is also one of the goalkeepers that is in contention to feature for England in the forthcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup and he remains a crucial player for Newcastle United.

#3 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Leeds United v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2022-23

The Englishman joined Chelsea from Manchester City last summer for £47.5 million and his presence in attack has improved Chelsea's attacking performance.

Sterling has netted three goals and has registered one assist in the Premier League this season.

Tom Overend @tovers98 Raheem Sterling to Chelsea for £47.5m is world-class business for a world-class player.



He is enjoying being the key cog in the attacking machine, and I think that will increase his output consistently.



Best deal of the summer Raheem Sterling to Chelsea for £47.5m is world-class business for a world-class player.He is enjoying being the key cog in the attacking machine, and I think that will increase his output consistently. Best deal of the summer https://t.co/1srqI3QENp

The 27-year-old is the player with the highest number of key passes at Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Sterling remains a vital player in attack for Chelsea and he's also in contention to feature for England in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

#2 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Brentford FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2022-23

The Brazilian joined Arsenal from Manchester City last summer for £45 million and his presence in attack has transformed the overall performance of the Gunners attacking-wise.

Jesus has netted five goals and has registered three assists in the Premier League so far.

Only Erling Haaland has more better numbers than Jesus (goals and assists combined) in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old has never lost a Premier League game in which he has scored.

VBET UK @VBET_uk



🏟 51 Games

48 Wins

🤝 3 Draws



Incredible. 🤯 Gabriel Jesus has never lost a Premier League game in which he has scored:🏟 51 Games48 Wins🤝 3 DrawsIncredible. 🤯 Gabriel Jesus has never lost a Premier League game in which he has scored:🏟 51 Games✅ 48 Wins🤝 3 DrawsIncredible. 🤯 https://t.co/JydVdXs9Qc

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

The Norwegian forward joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer for €60 million and is arguably the best performing Premier League player so far.

Haaland has been clinical for Manchester City in attack and has netted 14 goals in the Premier League 2022-23 season.

B/R Football @brfootball



Eyes on the prize Erling Haaland (14) already has twice as many Premier League goals as the next highest scorer Harry Kane (7).Eyes on the prize Erling Haaland (14) already has twice as many Premier League goals as the next highest scorer Harry Kane (7).Eyes on the prize 👀 https://t.co/5cV8OWtWjM

The 22-year-old has scored three hat-tricks in three consecutive home games for Manchester City this season.

Haaland is the current top scorer in Europe's top five leagues this season, outscoring rival players like Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

If he maintains his form, there's a very high probability that he could win the Premier League Golden boot this season.

Poll : 0 votes