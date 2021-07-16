5 best players for Denmark at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 was a tournament of the underdogs.

Many less-fancied teams scripted fairytale stories with shock upsets or by going deep into the competition. Denmark certainly caused a huge surprise with a semi-final finish against all odds despite losing key player Christian Eriksen in the opening game due to a shock on-field cardiac arrest.

Kasper Hjulmand's side displayed incredible team spirit and became the first side to reach the last-four after losing their first two group fixtures.

The Danes played their hearts out but these five players particularly stood out for their performances:

#5 Simon Kjaer

Kjaer was a fantastic captain for Denmark

Simon Kjaer won everyone's hearts for his leadership and character when tragedy struck Christian Eriksen in Denmark's opening game.

That set the tone for the rest of his campaign as the Dane skipper led by example from the back with his resolute defending.

He ranks inside top 10 for ball recoveries (39), clearances (23), and tackles (12) in the tournament, a remarkable record and a reflection of how big a role Kjaer played in Denmark's success.

Too bad that his impressive campaign ended with a whimper as he put the ball into his own net in the semi-finals against England.

#4 Kasper Dolberg

Dolberg was Denmark's top-scorer with three goals

Denmark scored seven goals in the knockout stages, three of which came from Kasper Dolberg alone, a testament to the impact he had.

Going into the tournament, the forward had scored only seven goals for the Danes in 26 games, but Dolberg truly came up trumps for his side in big games.

He netted twice against Wales in the last-16, including a superb effort from outside the box, before bagging another in the quarter-finals as they beat Czech Republic.

The 23-year-old has excellent control of the ball, can hold it up well and is a clinical finisher as well. He could be a useful addition to Crystal Palace, the Premier League side which have expressed interest in him.

