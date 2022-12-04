5 best players in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage has drawn to a close. It's already been one wild ride with the fate of most teams being decided in the final round of games. There was no shortage of drama, suspense and surprises and the knockout stages are expected to be just as exciting.

Top teams like Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Uruguay among others, have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their underwhelming outings can ultimately be chalked down to their players' inability to rise to the occasion.

On the other side of things, several players have elevated their game at football's biggest stage and delivered some knockout performances. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Poland progressed to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by a very narrow margin. They finished second in Group C above Mexico as they had a superior goal difference than the North Americans. Poland's goal difference was zero after three games while Mexico's stood at -1.

Had Mexico scored one more goal, they'd have qualified for the knockout stages ahead of Poland. Suffice it to say, things would have been a lot different had Wojciech Szcezny not saved Lionel Messi's penalty in the game against Argentina.

Szczesny was undoubtedly Poland's standout performer in the group stage. He prevented the most goals of any goalkeeper at the tournament based on the quality of shots on target he faced. The Juventus goalkeeper let in just two goals from 6.3 xG. Szczesny prevented +4.3 goals and has been in inspired form so far.

He has also become only the fifth goalkeeper to save two penalties in a single World Cup.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe



+4.3 - Szczesny

+2.0 - Al Owais

+1.9 - Noppert

+1.4 - Gonda

+1.4 - Dahmen



Inspired. 4.3 - Wojciech Szczesny has prevented the most goals of any goalkeeper at the #FIFAWorldCup this year, based on the quality of shots on target faced (2 conceded from 6.3 xG on target conceded).+4.3 - Szczesny+2.0 - Al Owais+1.9 - Noppert+1.4 - Gonda+1.4 - DahmenInspired. 4.3 - Wojciech Szczesny has prevented the most goals of any goalkeeper at the #FIFAWorldCup this year, based on the quality of shots on target faced (2 conceded from 6.3 xG on target conceded).+4.3 - Szczesny+2.0 - Al Owais+1.9 - Noppert+1.4 - Gonda+1.4 - DahmenInspired. https://t.co/1MFe2Fau7c

#4 Casemiro (Brazil)

Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil's stacked attacking department was one of the major talking points heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But their attackers have so far failed to fire on all cylinders.

Nevertheless, Brazil have managed to progress to the knockout stages without much hassle, thanks to the quality they have all over the pitch, particularly in midfield. Brazilian midfield maestro Casemiro has been in scintillating form so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His ability to break up play and recycle possession was crucial to Brazil keeping Serbia at bay in their first game of the group stage. Casemiro won all three of his tackles, two aerial duels and he also made two clearances. Additionally, he played one key pass and played three accurate long balls.

He made four interceptions in the game against Switzerland and his game reading ability proved to be vital in that match. Casemiro also scored the only goal of the game to help his side seal a berth in the knockout stages.

#3 Marcus Rashford (England)

Wales v England: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate's conservative approach has seen him stick with familiar personnel extensively. As a result, players like Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have largely been consigned to the bench at major tournaments.

But Southgate has now been afforded enough evidence to force him to be more open to experiments. Rashford's form was key to England's progression to the knockout stage. The Englishman came off the bench to score a brilliant goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran in their group stage opener.

He came on for the last 12 minutes in England's 0-0 draw against the USA and it was clear that Southgate had to give him more chances. Southgate started Rashford in the game against Wales and the Manchester United forward repaid the manager's faith by bagging two wonderful goals.

The first one was a spectacular free-kick and the second was a breathtaking solo effort. Rashford looks confident and is playing with a smile on his face and that's when he is at his deadliest.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France)

Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe was expected to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that's exactly what he has done so far. In the absence of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, France might have looked worse for wear heading into the tournament.

But Mbappe managed to produce timely reminders to the world as to why France are still one of the favorites to win the World Cup, despite missing a few big names. The 23-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in three appearances so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He scored a goal and provided an assist in France's 4-1 win over Australia before bagging a brace in their 2-1 win over Denmark. Mbappe is tipped to be one of the favorites to win the World Cup Golden Boot this time.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal have managed to score six goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far and Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in four of them. Fernandes has scored two goals and provided two assists in just two appearances at the tournament so far.

He has simply been brilliant for Fernando Santos' men despite being deployed out of position for extensive periods. Fernandes started as a wide forward against Ghana but turned the game around once he was moved into a central position in the second half.

He produced two defence-splitting passes which led to two goals and helped his side register a 3-2 win over Ghana in a thriller of a contest. Bruno also went on to score both the goals in Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay.

The Manchester United midfielder looks capable of making a difference every time he gets on the ball. His creativity and decision-making in the final third will be crucial to Portugal's chances in the knockout stages as well.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Bruno Fernandes -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire -

Casemiro -

Lisandro Martinez -



On the biggest stage. Manchester United players at the World Cup so far:Bruno Fernandes -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire -Casemiro -Lisandro Martinez -On the biggest stage. Manchester United players at the World Cup so far:🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes - ⚽⚽🅰️🅰️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford - ⚽⚽⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw - 🅰️🔒🔒🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire - 🅰️🔒🔒🇧🇷 Casemiro - ⚽🇦🇷 Lisandro Martinez - 🔒On the biggest stage. 🏆 https://t.co/QNTFA84JEu

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes