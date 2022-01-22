5 best players in La Liga right now based on ratings

So when its biggest star left less than a week before the start of the new season, all fans and viewers had the same question: "Where does La Liga go from here?"

It's a complicated question that was doing the rounds in Spain at the start of the campaign following Lionel Messi's departure to PSG. La Liga president Javier Tebas remained upbeat, though whether he was being realistic after losing a third transcendent star in four years remained to be seen. Tebas explained:

"We're always looking for the best players in the Spanish league. Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi all left. They are important and useful, but they are not necessary. We will continue to grow, and despite the absence of Messi, I am confident that we will move closer to the Premier League."

The departure of La Liga's superstars has had no effect on the league and Tebas' testimony is turning out to be prophetic. The league, as a whole, is undeniably weaker but that doesn't mean there isn't quality throughout the division.

Oihan Sancet from Athletic Bilbao, Yunus Musah from Valencia, and Yeremi Pino from Villareal - some of the best talents have emerged in La Liga this season.

So, without further ado, here are the top five best players in La Liga right now, according to ratings.

#5 Memphis Depay - 7.38

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

FC Barcelona announced the signing of Dutch forward Memphis Depay on a free transfer from Lyon in June of 2021. The 27-year-old footballer had succeeded in Ligue 1 over the last four years and was regarded as a major signing for the club.

But fans had no idea how important Depay would be for Barcelona in the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona announced on August 5 that star forward Lionel Messi would leave the club in the summer. Messi signed a permanent deal with PSG just a few days after his emotional farewell speech. However, there were more surprises in store in the summer window of 2021.

Antoine Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid on loan on deadline day, leaving primary attacking duties on Depay's shoulders at Barcelona.

Since then, Memphis Depay has scored eight goals and picked up two assists in La Liga. There will undoubtedly be comparisons with the outgoing players because Depay is filling a huge void.

However, for the time being, he is putting all those comparisons behind him and focusing on doing his best for Barcelona.

With a rating of 7.38, Depay has risen to fifth place on this list.

#4 Nabil Fekir - 7.44

Ferencvarosi TC v Real Betis: Group G - UEFA Europa League

Nabil Fekir is a name that stands out among Real Betis Balompié's other players today. Fekir has been a huge influence in Betis' rise up the table during his two-and-a-half years at the club, helping them climb to third in La Liga this season. The side, under Manuel Pellegrini, finished in sixth place last year.

Fekir was on the verge of joining Champions League-winners Liverpool for around €60 million. However, the deal fell through due to the Premier League club's concerns about a knee injury.

OptaJose @OptaJose 5 - Real Betis's Nabil Fekir has scored five goals on aggregate in his last eight appearances in all competitions, as many as in his previous 28 games. Power. 5 - Real Betis's Nabil Fekir has scored five goals on aggregate in his last eight appearances in all competitions, as many as in his previous 28 games. Power. https://t.co/7UedKkX40S

The France international has extended his contract with Los Verdiblancos, whom he joined in July of 2019 from Olympique Lyonnais.

Since his arrival, the 28-year-old has scored 16 La Liga goals, a total only surpassed by Borja Iglesias (17) for Betis. Meanwhile, Sergio Canales (14) is the only player with more assists than Fekir's 13 contributions.

He ranks fourth on this list with a rating of 7.44.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar