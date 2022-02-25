5 best players for Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as Manchester United's interim manager in late November. The Red Devils had started looking bereft of ideas in the final days under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian did a good job over his two full seasons in charge but things eventually got to a point where something had to give. As a result, Solskjaer was given the sack and Rangnick was brought in to replace him.

The German coach's reputation preceded him and his appointment was seen as a step in the right direction for Manchester United.

Manchester United have done well under Ralf Rangnick so far

Rangnick has now been in charge for 16 games. Manchester United have lost just two matches in that time, one of which was in a penalty shootout against Middlesbrough.

Several Manchester United players have already shown signs of improvement under Rangnick. The Red Devils have become sturdier at the back under the German coach and they've also been able to carve out chances on a consistent basis.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have performed well under Ralf Rangnick.

#5 Fred

Manchester United's holding midfielder Fred has received a lot of flak since joining the club. He is a tenacious customer at the center of the pitch but he has an erratic streak in him which fans have not taken kindly to in the past.

But under Rangnick, we have seen Fred get into more advanced positions on a regular basis. He is a lot more involved in the build-up and that has rather surprisingly worked out really well for Manchester United.

In 12 appearances under Rangnick, Fred has scored two goals and provided four assists. His passing has improved and the Brazilian international has been a lot more focused in midfield under the new manager.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Nice quote from Fred in interview with @fredcaldeira : 'I know I'm not the best player, the most technical, but I give my blood and my life every time I'm on the pitch. As we say in Brazil, I carry the piano for the artists to play.' Says he likes the 'McFred' nickname. #mufc Nice quote from Fred in interview with @fredcaldeira: 'I know I'm not the best player, the most technical, but I give my blood and my life every time I'm on the pitch. As we say in Brazil, I carry the piano for the artists to play.' Says he likes the 'McFred' nickname. #mufc

#4 Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is a bit of a divisive figure among football fans. While many reputed managers have hailed his abilities, the fanbase is not that convinced of his qualities. Regardless, the Scottish international has been one of Manchester United's best players this term.

He is a combative presence in the middle of the pitch and has been one of the Red Devils' best players under Ralf Rangnick. The 25-year-old is a fairly good ball progressor and loves to drive forward and join the attack, navigating his way through traffic to great effect.

He was particularly impressive in late December and January, where he picked up four man-of-the-match awards in six games. McTominay has become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Rangnick. He can be a great role model for the youngsters at United thanks to his mentality and positive attitude.

