Portugal has produced some of the finest technicians in the game and these midfielders are keeping their legacy intact.

Portugal has been home to some of the best midfielders we have seen in European football. Even today, there are plenty of Portuguese players plying their trade across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 among others.

These days, Portugal is one of the best sides in the international realm as well and that is in no short part thanks to the barrage of talent that they have in midfield. Of course, they have Cristiano Ronaldo too but it's not just him that gets A Seleção ticking.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best Portuguese midfielders right now.

5 best Portuguese midfielders right now

#5 Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

One of the most technically gifted central midfielders in the Premier League, the Portuguese veteran Joao Moutinho wasd critical to Wolves' bid to crack into the top four last season.

Moutinho contributes on both sides of the pitch and though he has not hit the heights of last season, the 34-year-old continues to be a mainstay in the Wolves' lineup. One of his best attributes is his ability to conjure up killer deliveries from set-pieces and you can count them as one of Wolves' greatest weapons in their arsenal.

After a promising all-round season in 2019-20, Wolves have struggled this season. That can turn around if Moutinho can hit a green patch in terms of his form because there's hardly anybody better at pulling strings from a deep-lying role in the Premier League than the 34-year-old when he's on top of his game.

#4 Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira in action for Paris Saint-Germain

Portuguese defensive midfielder joined Paris Saint-Germain in October on loan from FC Porto and is gradually becoming a regular feature in the Parisiens' setup. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is a strong and stable presence in the centre of the park.

Pereira is good with the ball at his feet and uses his body well to wriggle out of tight spaces and find teammates in space. His short passing is exquisite and he averages a pass completion rate of 91.8% in the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League this term.

Pereira dominates aerial duels as well thanks to his huge frame. He drives forward well on occasion and is usually deployed in a more central position this season.

