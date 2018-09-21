Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 best Portuguese players to play for Real Madrid

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
819   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:35 IST

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid

With 33 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Rey and 13 UEFA Champions League titles, Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs ever in football. The club's popularity is spread across the world and is one of the most popular destinations for any footballer.

They broke the transfer records numerous times and signed the best players from all over the world. Kaka, Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane were all signed by Madrid when they showed their potential to the world.

The most famous player to ever play for the Spanish Giants is the Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo who is one of the two most iconic players in the world today and also one of the best players to ever play for the club. That being said, there are many other Portuguese players who did remarkably well for Los Blancos and made their names in the league football.

Right on this note, let us look at the top five Portuguese players to play for Real Madrid.

#5 Fábio Coentrão

Real Madrid CF v Cornella - Copa Del Rey: Round of 32
Real Madrid CF v Cornella - Copa Del Rey: Round of 32

Rio Ave academy graduate, Fabio Coentrao joined Real Madrid in 2011 from Benfica for a reported transfer fee of £27 million.

He started his Madrid career decently and assisted two goals in 31 games during his first season at Bernabeu. However, injuries plagued his growth afterward and he failed to make the same amount of appearances in any of his other seasons at the club.

Coentrao played 58 times in La Liga for the Los Blancos and scored one goal. He won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, two UEFA Champions League, two FIFA Club World Cups, and one UEFA Super Cups with the Spanish giants.

The Portuguese international left Real Madrid to Rio Ave in 2018 after spending last two seasons at loan with AS Monaco and Sporting CP.

1 / 5 NEXT
