5 best Premier League players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been every bit as exciting and entertaining as we'd expected it to be. We're heading into the most riveting phase of the tournament and there are many players to watch out for as the best sides prepare to lock horns with each other.

The Premier League is home to some of the best footballers on the planet. Several of these players have managed to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their performances for their respective nations.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Premier League players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United)

Wales v England: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Marcus Rashford has started just one of England's four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. He has come off the bench in all the other games but he has still managed to make a massive impact for the Three Lions.

Rashford scored a lovely goal in England's group stage opener against Iran. His brilliant brace was key to Gareth Southgate's side dispatching Wales 3-0 in their final game of the group stage.

The England manager has chosen to shuffle his attackers and Rashford is certain to get more chances in the tournament if they go deeper. His directness, dribbling skills and shooting ability make him one of England's most potent forwards.

#4 Harry Kane (England/Tottenham Hotspur)

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Harry Kane has not been at his goalscoring best at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In fact, his poor record in front of goal in the group stage led to a section of fans and pundits asking for him to be dropped from the starting lineup.

But even without the goals, Kane showed that there is a lot he can contribute to his side. Kane provided three assists in England's three group stage encounters. He was one of the Three Lions' best players on the pitch as they beat Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16.

Kane also got himself on the scoresheet with a strong finish against Senegal and he looks to be getting into his groove at a very crucial point in the tournament.

#3 Richarlison (Brazil/Tottenham Hotspur)

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Richarlison being Brazil's first-choice centre-forward at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a decision that did not go down well with many fans. But the Tottenham Hotspur attacker has silenced his doubters with his performances for the Selecao in Qatar.

He bagged a brace in Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia. After a bit of a dull outing in their 1-0 win over Switzerland, Richarlison was rested for Brazil's third group stage game against Cameroon. He returned to the starting lineup in the Round of 16 against South Korea.

The 25-year-old turned in an impressive performance against the Asian opposition, scoring yet another spectacular goal. He showed off some of that 'samba' flair before linking up with his teammates and performing an expertly executed finish.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. Serbia

vs. Switzerland

vs. South Korea



Productive. Richarlison has 3 goals in 3 World Cup appearances:vs. Serbiavs. Switzerlandvs. South KoreaProductive. Richarlison has 3 goals in 3 World Cup appearances:⚽⚽ vs. Serbia❌ vs. Switzerland⚽ vs. South KoreaProductive. 💥 https://t.co/NUXD4ThFUy

#2 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal/Manchester United)

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Bruno Fernandes has only made two appearances for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. After firing his team to the knockout stages with a pair of brilliant performances in their first two group games, Fernandes was rested for the third.

He will return to action in the Round of 16 against Switzerland and will once again be the main man for Fernando Santos' side. Fernandes produced a couple of spectacular assists in Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana.

The Manchester United midfielder then bagged a brace to help his side beat Uruguay 2-0. Fernandes is an intelligent footballer who possesses incredible vision. His decision-making and quick thinking make him a thorn in the opposition's neck every time he gets on the ball.

#1 Bukayo Saka (England/Arsenal)

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Bukayo Saka has been so calm and composed in the way he goes about wreaking havoc in the attacking third that one could take him for a veteran from afar. But the babyfaced Arsenal forward is only 21 and is one of the best attackers the country has produced in recent years.

Saka's ability to weave his pay past defenders effortlessly and also find the back of the net makes him an indispensable part of this England side. With his goal against Senegal in the Round of 16, Saka became England's second youngest player to ever score in a World Cup knockout game.

In three appearances so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saka has scored three goals.

Arsenal @Arsenal Three World Cup goals.



Our Bukayo Saka. Three World Cup goals. Our Bukayo Saka. https://t.co/wVo5sitKQJ

Poll : 0 votes