Modern football places a lot of demands on full-backs. The 'defenders' in this truly versatile position need to maraud down the flanks in lung-bursting runs, provide crosses, link up with wingers and wide forwards and then get back into position to do their primary job of defending, as aspect of the game that is no different in the English Premier League as well.

Ever since its inception in 1992, the competition has seen the advent of many quality right-backs in the game, many of whom have played an instrumental role in their teams' successes.

The modern right-back's attacking duties often surpass their defensive responsibilities, with players like Trent Alexander-Arnold often given the license to stay high up the pitch to become a goal provider and even a goalscorer at times.

5 best right-backs in Premier League history:

In this article, we will run down the list of the five best right-backs in Premier League history. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to this position in the English game, and whittling it down to five was an arduous task, but we have tried our best. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker

At 30, Kyle Walker is yet to lose any of the blistering pace that has made him one of the best in his position.

Walker, once called the best right-back in the world by his Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, first made his name at Tottenham Hotspur. He then moved to City to become a part of arguably one of the greatest Premier League sides as he won two consecutive league titles.

Though Walker doesn't score a lot of goals, his ability to seamlessly merge with City's beautiful attacking play has led to him picking up 14 assists during his time at the Etihad. He has sometimes been made a part of a back three by Pep Guardiola, and the England right-back generally met with all the challenges the game has thrown up at him, literally and figuratively.

1 - Kyle Walker has both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time in his career (272 apps). Saviour. #MCISOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

It is hard to believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold is only 22. The Liverpool right-back has been at the centre of the resurgence of the club under Jurgen Klopp, having already won the Premier League, the Club World Cup and the Champions League titles with the Reds.

Brilliant with his deliveries, impressive at tracking back and amazing at passing the ball, Trent Alexander-Arnold is also one of the best active free-kick takers in the Premier League.

His devastating partnership with Andy Robertson on the other wing has been instrumental in the magical football that Liverpool have played in recent times, especially in the Premier League. Their linkup with the Liverpool front-three continues to grow stronger with time.

13 - Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist for Roberto Firmino's goal was his 13th in this season's Premier League, breaking his own record for most assists by a defender in a single season in the competition (previously 12 in 2018-19). Delivery. pic.twitter.com/v84oD9gL1h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2020