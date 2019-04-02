5 Best Right Wingers in the World this season

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 82 // 02 Apr 2019, 22:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jadon Sancho is a fantastic right winger, but where does he stand among the top 5?

The role of right wingers has changed a lot over the years. No longer are the players only expected to just send in crosses from the right side. Instead, they have evolved to become more than just men who hug the right-hand side of the pitch.

Today's right wingers have a lot more responsibilities on the pitch. The change in tactics of the game has revolutionized football of late. Right wingers now are also a source of goals too. They attack, they defend and they also send in crosses, but not every team is blessed with one. Just ask Manchester United!

This season has seen some phenomenal talents burn up the right side of the pitch. Today, we sort the best among them and bring you the top 5 Right Wingers in the world this season. It is important to note that players like Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been considered as strikers and as such, have not been included in this list.

#5 Federico Chiesa (Italy, Fiorentina)

Federico Chiesa is one of the emerging talents of European football

The Italian winger is one of the emerging talents of Europe and has come under the attention of many big clubs due to his eye catching display this season. Chiesa joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2016 and has since grown into an important player for his club.

The 21-year-old has been quite effective for his club this season. Chiesa is predominantly a right winger, but can play as the main striker or through the left as well. This season, the Italian has shown great dribbling skills through the right and his final balls have also been perfect. Chiesa likes to have the ball at his feet and has a good turn of pace. He has the ability to go past people, which makes him very dependable down the right.

So far, the Italian has appeared 31 times for Fiorentina this season and has six goals and three assists to his name. Chiesa is currently the fifth best right winger in the world and could be set from a move away from Fiorentina in the summer.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement