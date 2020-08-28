5 best right wingers in world football currently

In the modern game, the 4-3-3 is the most commonly used formation, with some of the biggest clubs across Europe like Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City adopting similar formations and winning trophies aplenty in recent years. While the shape looks relatively straightforward on paper, managers have used several modifications of the formation to varying degrees of success.

However, what has remained unaltered is the role of the wingers, who play such a pivotal role in a 4-3-3. Jurgen Klopp's free-flowing Liverpool side have terrorized European football with the pace and trickery of their wingers, as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have wreaked havoc against the best teams on the planet.

While the Reds use the concept of inverted wingers, where the left-footer plays on the right flank and vice versa, teams across the continent have deployed wingers in a number of ways to spearhead their respective attacks.

On that note, here are the five best right-wingers in world football as things stand.

#5 Paulo Dybala | Juventus

Paulo Dybala enjoyed a successful domestic season with Juventus

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala is one of the most exciting players in world football. The Argentine attacker has been a key player for the Bianconeri over the years and has struck up a fantastic relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, as the pair spearheaded Juventus to their ninth straight Serie A title.

While Dybala is not amongst the fastest players around, he makes up for his lack of pace with his ball control, dribbling ability and long-range shooting. Additionally, he is also capable of winning games for his side with dead ball ability and is widely regarded as one of the best set-piece takers around.

The 26-year-old recorded 17 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Juventus in the 2019-20 and enjoyed one of his best seasons as a professional footballer. With Andrea Pirlo appointed as the new head coach, Dybala is at the right age to take his game to the next level and go down as a Juventus legend in the coming years.

#4 Riyad Mahrez | Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez is a key player for Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez has been a central figure in the Premier League since his record-breaking season with Leicester City in 2015-16. The Algerian winger was the standout player in the Premier League that season, as he spearheaded the Foxes to an unlikely title triumph.

Since then, Mahrez has carried on cementing his status as a match-winner and sealed a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2018, where he has now become a key player.

Blessed with a wonderful left foot and outstanding technical ability, Mahrez combines flair and efficiency to devasting effect and has the end product to show for all his glitz and glamour on the ball.

The 29-year-old notched up 13 goals and 16 assists across 50 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, as he enjoyed what was a sensational season on a personal level.

