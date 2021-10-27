Manchester United have been the most dominant club in England over the course of time. There are very few Premier League clubs in the world who can match their achievements, indomitable fanbase and financial pull.

In their illustrious history, Manchester United have won a record number of 20 League titles - 13 of which came in the Premier League era. The Red Devils have also been crowned European Champions three times, which showcases their might on the European circuit.

The Red Devils are also known for their famed academy which has produced great footballers over the years, with the 'Class of 92' being their most famous batch. With immense success and the presence of global superstars, they also boast one of the largest fanbases in the world and attract support from across the globe.

It goes without saying that a club like Manchester United have seen many footballing legends wear their famous red kit at Old Trafford. On that note, let us take a look at

5 best set-piece takers for Manchester United in the 21st century

#5 Wayne Rooney

Manchester City v Manchester United - FA Community Shield

At his very best, Wayne Rooney was a master of all trades. The former England sharpshooter had the caliber to have an impact almost anywhere on the pitch. During his 13-year tenure with the Red Devils, Rooney helped the club win numerous titles and left as their greatest ever goalscorer. He scored 253 goals in 559 appearances for the club.

In addition to scoring goals, Rooney was also an impressive playmaker and a great set-piece specialist. His powerful, inch-perfect shots were the key to his free-kicks, which always troubled the goalkeeper.

The goal which helped Rooney overtake Sir Bobby Charlton's tally to become United's greatest goalscorer was a stoppage-time free-kick against Stoke City.

#4 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020, Bruno Fernandes has proved himself to be one of the best midfielders in the English top flight. The Portuguese has been a key man for Manchester United, consistently being decisive in the final third with his caliber.

Bruno Fernandes is a delight to watch when he is on the ball. The 27-year-old can create chances at will and has proven to be one of the highest scoring midfielders in Europe. For the Red Devils, he has already scored 44 goals and provided 31 assists.

Trey @UTDTrey Bruno Fernandes has won the most POTM awards, created the most chances, scored the most set pieces and gotten the most G/A in the Premier League in 2020.His farmers League Bruno Fernandes has won the most POTM awards, created the most chances, scored the most set pieces and gotten the most G/A in the Premier League in 2020.His farmers League https://t.co/hlC6LIsQhn

The attacking midfielder is also the designated set-piece taker for the Red Devils. He is extremely dangerous from corners or free-kicks due to his ability to find his teammates with perfect crosses. In his short tenure, Bruno has shown immense quality to be one of the best set-piece specialists in recent times.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh