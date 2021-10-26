5 best set-piece takers for Real Madrid in the 21st century

Real Madrid fans have had the good fortune of seeing some remarkable footballers since the start of the century. They have had generational goalscorers, iconic defenders and legendary goalkeepers, all of whom have helped the club soar higher than ever.

Real Madrid have also been very effective from set-pieces, scoring crucial goals that have led to historic triumphs. Today, we will be taking a look at five dead-ball specialists - players who have stepped up in clutch situations time and again.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the five best set-piece takers from Real Madrid this century.

Special mention: Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Mesut Ozil

#5 Luis Figo

Luis Figo in RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid

Real Madrid completed the controversial signing of Luis Figo from Barcelona in the summer of 2000. The Portugal international was arguably the best in the world at the time and eventually won the Ballon d’Or at Real Madrid. In the Spanish capital, he immediately became one of the first names on the team sheet and was tasked with set-piece duty.

OptaJose @OptaJose 5/4 - @realmadriden 's Luís Figo scored more penalty goals than any other player in @LaLigaEN 2001/02 (5), one more than UD Las Palmas' goalkeeper Nacho González (4), the last keeper to score from the spot in the competition. #OptaLaLigaseasons 5/4 - @realmadriden's Luís Figo scored more penalty goals than any other player in @LaLigaEN 2001/02 (5), one more than UD Las Palmas' goalkeeper Nacho González (4), the last keeper to score from the spot in the competition.#OptaLaLigaseasons https://t.co/worjGvhh6D

Figo not only took free-kicks and penalties, but was also an adept corner-taker. His deliveries were difficult to track for the opposition, which allowed his teammates to get into dangerous positions.

On 23rd November 2002, a pig’s head was hurled at Figo by an angry Barcelona supporter while Figo went to take a corner. The object missed him, fortunately, but the incident has gone down as one of the lowest points of the rivalry.

Figo converted 31 penalties and scored seven direct free-kicks in 245 games for Los Blancos.

#4 David Beckham

David Beckham in Real Madrid v Zaragoza

When it comes to set-piece proficiency, there is hardly anyone more iconic than the great David Beckham. Signed from Manchester United in 2003, David Beckham’s move to Real Madrid brought a lot of hope to the Spanish club. One of the most popular pieces of the Galactico lineup, Beckham was at Real Madrid for four seasons, netting 20 goals and providing 51 assists.

Between 2003 and 2007, Beckham was the club’s first-choice free-kick and corner taker. He could swing the ball both ways and dip the ball with unmatched precision. Beckham’s direct free-kicks used to have the perfect blend of swerve and power, which helped him clinch some decisive goals along the way.

In his Real Madrid career, Beckham scored from 11 free-kicks, which proved to be decisive in four La Liga matches.

