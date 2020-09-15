5 best strikers above 30

In modern-day football, there is a lot more focus on fitness, endurance and longevity. Professional footballers stick to their well-designed regimes religiously and as a result, we see a lot of players performing at the top level even when they're well into their 30s.

We have seen plenty of players starting to decline in their late 20s but that's not the norm anymore. In fact, some of the best goalscorers in the world are presently 30-years-old or more.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 of the best strikers in the world who are above 30 years of age.

#5 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez might not be at the peak of his powers anymore; tearing up defences at will and scoring worldies on the daily. But he is still one of the most formidable goalgetters in La Liga. But when the mighty stutter, everyone takes notice, don't they?

Suarez was absolutely unstoppable playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in perhaps Barcelona's most dominant phase in the past decade. However, he has now fallen out of favour at Barcelona and has reportedly been nudged towards the exit door.

Suarez scored 21 goals from 34 appearances across the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season and at 33-years-old, he looks like he might have a few more years in him. He was directly involved in 24 goals for Barcelona from 28 appearances in La Liga last season.

The Uruguayan might not have a place at the Camp Nou anymore but he will surely walk into the first team elsewhere with ease.

#4 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero has been one of the finest centre-forwards in the game over the past 10 years. The Argentinian international is now used alternatively with Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City but he still continues to come up trumps whenever called upon.

Though he missed a chunk of last season with injury, Aguero was excellent in front of goal and scored 24 goals from 34 appearances across all competitions. The Argentine striker has scored more than 20 goals in six of his eight seasons in the Premier League and he is yet to start showing signs of fading away.

An excellent dribbler of the ball, Sergio Aguero has the ability to shift the ball to his stronger foot and blast into the net from anywhere in the final third and is a constant threat whenever he is equipped with the ball. He is now 32-years-old and looks like he has quite a few more seasons left in his tank.