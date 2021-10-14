5 best strikers in the Premier League above the age of 30 right now

The Premier League has seen some of the world's finest strikers play in it on a consistent basis. Scoring goals after a certain age can sometimes become difficult, especially when the primary task expected from a player is to score.

Age hasn't been a barrier for some world-class players and even right now, we have some amazing strikers for whom age is just a number. The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergio Aguero, Robert Lewandowski and many others have defied their age and continued with the good work in front of goal.

Performing consistently in the Premier League is a task

The Premier League is one of the most difficult leagues to play in. Irrespective of the stature of the player, performing in England's top tier league is a massive task.

It only gets more difficult with age and despite that, some strikers have done phenomenally well. Currently, some of the best strikers in the Premier League are above the age of 30. On that note, let's take a look at some of these star strikers:

#5 Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

Norwich City v Aston Villa - Premier League

The Finnish striker is an experienced one. Having started his career with FC KTP in Finland, Teemu Pukki has played for a number of clubs in his football career.

The former Sevilla forward played with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga for two seasons before signing for Celtic and then moving to Denmark to play for Brondby. In the summer of 2018, Pukki joined Norwich in the Championship, and in the same season, he scored 29 goals, helping the Canaries earn promotion to the Premier League.

Premier League @premierleague Teemu Pukki has scored with his first shot on target in each of the last 8 league seasons 🇫🇮 #PL Matchweek 1 stats ➡️ preml.ge/OS0hHW Teemu Pukki has scored with his first shot on target in each of the last 8 league seasons 🇫🇮#PL Matchweek 1 stats ➡️ preml.ge/OS0hHW https://t.co/CTEWHAfm3K

In his very first season in England's top division, Pukki scored 11 goals. This season too, Pukki has looked well in front of goal. He has already scored twice and will be a key player in Norwich's bid to survive relegation.

#4 Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Edinson Cavani has been very impressive in the Premier League

Goals have been a constant for Edinson Cavani throughout his career. With his tall and strong physique, superb positioning and aerial threat, the Uruguayan is a beast in the box.

Having spent more than six seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, Cavani joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020. The Red Devils were seeking a goal-scoring machine and in turn brought in an experienced forward in the form of the 34-year old striker.

Squawka Bet @SquawkaBet Edinson Cavani has scored six headers from a headed xG of just 2.55 in the Premier League since joining Man Utd:◎ 14 Headed shots

◎ 8 Headed shots on target

◎ 6 Headers scored Absolutely lethal in the air. Edinson Cavani has scored six headers from a headed xG of just 2.55 in the Premier League since joining Man Utd:◎ 14 Headed shots

◎ 8 Headed shots on target

◎ 6 Headers scored Absolutely lethal in the air. https://t.co/jjafszevYK

The former Napoli striker has already shown what he's capable of, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances for Manchester United. He was one of the best signings in the Premier League last season. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival this summer, Cavani remains a very important player for the Red Devils. However, it remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will trust him enough this season.

