5 best strikers in the Premier League this season (2020/21)

The Premier League is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world and has been home to some of the best strikers of the modern era. The English top-flight has also earned a reputation for being one of the world's most competitive and physically challenging leagues.

Players are constantly forced to improve and reinvent themselves. To add to that, the 2020/21 season has had its own unique set of challenges. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, players weren't afforded much of a break in-between seasons and the absence of supporters in the stands made things all the more difficult.

The Premier League has a raft of talented young strikers

It was a season where we saw teams and players go through several ups and downs. The individuals who were able to leave their mark on such a campaign have proven their quality beyond doubt. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best strikers in the Premier League in the 2020/21 season.

#5 Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League

Manchester United signed free-agent Edinson Cavani on deadline day last summer. The Uruguayan striker was released by Paris Saint-Germain after the 2019/20 season.

He came to the Premier League after not having played for close to seven months as Ligue 1 was cut short in the wake of the pandemic. Despite being written off as a 'panic buy' who was at Old Trafford to fill his coffers, Cavani showed that he was hungry to prove himself in England.

His entry to the side was delayed due to an injury problem. But it didn't take Cavani long to become an important part of the squad. The 34-year-old is one of the most natural no. 9-s of his generation. His movement and aerial ability made the difference for Manchester United on a number of occasions in the 2020-21 season.

Cavani scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 26 Premier League appearances. Interestingly, only 13 of them were starts. He added immensely to the Red Devils' all-round play as well and has been rewarded with a one-year extension which he seemed glad to sign.

#4 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa broke their club transfer record to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford. Dean Smith's men were in desperate need of more quality all around the pitch after surviving the drop by the skin of their teeth in the 2019-20 season.

Watkins has proved he has a lot to offer and seemed unfazed by the fact that it was his first season in the English top-flight. He combined well with Jack Grealish as the duo struck up a menacing partnership. Aston Villa played much of the season like a team that belonged to the top half of the table.

Even in Grealish's absence, Watkins continued to shine. He finished the 2020-21 season with 14 goals and five assists to his name.

