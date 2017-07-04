5 teenagers who succeeded at Real Madrid

In a club that revered Galactico signings, there were a few teenagers who managed to make their mark

Alan Hansen once said, “You can't win anything with kids,” and has since been mercilessly trolled for his comments after the same Manchester United side he criticised the first day of the season went on to win a domestic double. Sir Alex Ferguson championed youth talents and many clubs across Europe have similarly invested in youth to win titles.

Real Madrid, Europe’s most successful club, are not known to have brought through youth players – especially in recent years – as the club’s Galactico policy saw the cream of the crop move to the Bernabeu in their quest for immediate success. However, there have been a few teenage players in the past two decades who did come good for Los Blancos.

While some teenage signings such as Martin Odegaard have failed to break through, we look at five players who made their debut as teenagers for the Spanish club in recent years before making a successful career as a footballer.

1) Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas made his Real Madrid debut as a teenager

Back in November 1997, a 16-year-old Iker Casillas was drawing in a technical design class when he was asked to rush home by his headmaster. That’s when he got the news that he had been selected in the Real Madrid squad to travel to Norway to play in the Champions League.

And so, there he was, wearing the no.28 shirt and sitting on a wooden bench, getting his first taste of professional football. He didn’t get a chance to play as Santiago Canizares kept in goal but it was the start of a glorious career for the Spaniard.

Translation: “Today it's been 16 years since my first call-up for a Champions League game. Man, it was cold! Do you remember?”

While there was competition early in his career as Cesar Sanchez threatened to take his place, Casillas eventually made the position his own. By his 20th birthday, he had made almost 100 appearances for the club. He was also the youngest goalkeeper to play in a European Cup final (against Valencia in 2000).

By the end of a 17-year career at the Bernabeu, he had won 18 trophies, including five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies – including the much-awaited La Decima where he was the captain of the side.