5 best transfers completed in the Premier League so far

Premier League sides navigate the transfer windows with great fervour and strategic planning. As one of the most lucrative and competitive football leagues in the world, the Premier League attracts top talents from around the globe.

Thanks to its global popularity, Premier League clubs are also some of the richest in the world. The transfer windows provide an opportunity for clubs to reinforce their squads, address weaknesses and add depth to their teams.

It is a period of intense activity, where clubs compete to secure the signatures of sought-after players, often engaging in bidding wars to strengthen their squads and gain a competitive edge in the demanding Premier League season.

It's important to complete signings early on during the summer transfer window as this gives new players time to settle in and also take part in the pre-season tours.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best transfers completed in the Premier League so far.

#5 James Milner - Liverpool to Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The versatile veteran James Milner called it a day on a successful eight-season stint with Liverpool. The 37-year-old made 332 appearances for the Merseysiders and won seven major trophies which include the Champions League as well as the Premier League title.

Milner was a key member of Jurgen Klopp's best seasons in charge of Liverpool. His dynamism and doggedness were greatly appreciated by the Anfield faithful and his experience could do the Brighton & Hove Albion dressing room a world of good.

The Englishman has signed a one-year deal with the Seagulls after leaving Liverpool as a free agent.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



BREAKING: James Milner will join Brighton on a one-year deal when his Liverpool contract expires on June 30th BREAKING: James Milner will join Brighton on a one-year deal when his Liverpool contract expires on June 30th 🔵📝https://t.co/eIAwRhJS59

#4 Kevin Schade - SC Freiburg to Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford FC - Premier League

Brentford broke their club transfer record to convert Kevin Schade's loan move into a permanent signing. The 21-year-old winger joined Brentford on a half-season loan deal last summer and has shown a lot of potential. The Bees had to furnish £22 million to rope him in on a five-year deal.

Schade has already earned two caps for the German national team and will be required to fill in for Ivan Toney early in the upcoming season as the English striker serves his suspension. He made 19 appearances for the Bees in the 2022-23 season, providing one assist.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Club record fee invested on this deal: £22m. Official, confirmed: Kevin Schade has signed a five-year deal with Brentford as he joins on permanent move.Club record fee invested on this deal: £22m. Official, confirmed: Kevin Schade has signed a five-year deal with Brentford as he joins on permanent move. 🔴🐝Club record fee invested on this deal: £22m. https://t.co/ZXczAd7OyM

#3 Joao Pedro - Watford to Brighton & Hove Albion

Watford v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

Brighton signed Watford forward Joao Pedro for a club-record £30 million earlier this summer. Having earned a ticket to Europe for the 2023-24 season, Brighton had to be proactive about bolstering their attacking department.

Pedro was a long-term transfer target for Brighton as per the admission of their technical director David Weir. He told the club's official website (via The Guardian):

“João has been a long-term target of ours, and he has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe."

“He’s a brilliant young talent, technically very good, quick and with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well. He also has settled well here, with good experience of both the Premier League and Championship.”

The 21-year-old is a pacy attacker whose precise passing ability, goalscoring skills and sheer potential make him an exciting addition to Brighton's forward line.

#2 Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Swedish attacker Dejan Kulusevski joined Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 on an 18-month loan deal. The 23-year-old impressed with his creativity and technical qualities down the right flank and has often been a bright spark in an often tepid Spurs side.

The Lilywhites have now made his loan deal permanent and secured his services for good. Spurs shelled out £25.6 million to sign Kulusevski on a permanent basis. In 57 appearances across all competitions for Spurs so far, the former Juventus man has scored seven goals and provided 16 assists.

#1 Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion to Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister was one of the breakout stars of the 2022-23 season. Not only did he play a crucial role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in December 2022, but he was also one of Brighton & Hove Albion's best players in an impressive domestic campaign.

Mac Allister seemed destined to cop a big move in the summer and surely enough, top Premier League sides registered their interest in the all-action midfielder. It was Liverpool who finally got him to sign on the dotted line. It's a brilliant piece of business for Jurgen Klopp's side as they are looking to revamp their midfield.

What makes the signing even more impressive is the fact that Liverpool have managed to land him for a sum of £35 million. In today's inflated transfer market, that's an absolute steal.

