5 best U-21 footballers in the world right now (2021)

Footballers are starting to blossom earlier than they used to and in recent times, we've seen several young individuals who are already world-class. We're slowly getting used to seeing teenagers making headlines on a regular basis.

Several young players have truly announced their arrivals at the recently concluded Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021. Some of the most sought-after players in the ongoing summer transfer window are young players who have broken onto the scene in recent years.

With coaching systems and fitness regimes evolving by the day, there is no doubt that the modern footballer will get better as time goes on.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best footballers who are aged under 21.

#5 Eduardo Camavinga - France/Stade Rennais

18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga is an elegant central midfielder who is currently being linked with Manchester United. Camavinga helps bring plenty of fluidity to midfield with his excellent ball-carrying and passing ability.

He is primarily a holding midfielder but can play in a slightly more advanced role as well. At the age of 18, Camavinga has already showcased a lot of maturity. He is a slick passer of the ball, doesn't hold onto the ball for too long and is always on the move.

He is a dynamic midfielder and is technically proficient enough to adjust to the requirements of a game. It's a treat to watch Camavinga navigating tight spaces and he has already been likened to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

He made 39 appearances for Rennes in the 2020-21 season across all competitions, scoring a goal and providing three assists from central midfield.

#4 Jude Bellingham - England/Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham was already a sensation at the age of 17. He turned 18 on June 29 last month and was a part of England's squad for Euro 2020. Bellingham first made headlines as a 16-year-old in Birmingham's relegation struggles in the second-tier of English football.

A year later, he was dominating midfield battles in the UEFA Champions League. The 18-year-old has already mastered the art of using his body to shield the ball and is great at keeping possession. He is also evolving into a top quality no. 8 thanks to his precise passing and his ability to make late runs into the box.

His dynamism enables him to play a variety of roles in midfield as well. He made 46 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

