5 best Under-21 players to watch out for at AFCON

The delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is due to commence on January 9th, less than a week later. The recently expanded AFCON tournament will have 24 teams participating in it for the second time, and is expected to provide much excitement.

The 2019 edition of the competition saw North African giants Algeria emerge as champions, with a young Ismael Bennacer emerging as Player of the Tournament. The Young Player of the Tournament, Krepin Diatta, will miss this edition, having picked up an injury while playing for AS Monaco.

Teams have included top young players in their AFCON squads

With the increase in the quality of young players produced worldwide, it came as no surprise to see a good number of young players being part of the tournament squads, especially ones with European experience. Here is a list of the top five players aged 21 and under who will be in Cameroon for the AFCON tournament.

#5 Aguibou Camara

Eintracht Frankfurt v Olympiakos Piräus: Group D - UEFA Europa League

Guinea have included 20-year-old midfield gem Aguibou Camara in their squad. The Olympiakos midfielder has scored four goals and contributed four assists in 14 league games for his Greek club this season.

Camara joined Olympiakos from French champions Lille in the summer, having made himself known as a top prospect in France. The youngster scored within 15 minutes of his Lille debut against Dijon in February 2021, before moving to Olympiakos in the summer.

Camara made his international debut at 18 and has been included in the AFCON squad for his first taste of a major tournament. The youngster is reportedly being tracked by Liverpool and AC Milan. This AFCON tournament will give the diminutive midfielder a chance to further showcase his talents.

#4 Kamal Deen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana has had a brilliant start to life at Rennes

Ghanaian youngster Kamal Deen Sulemana is another who will look to set AFCON on fire. The tricky and pacy winger plies his trade in the French Ligue 1 with Rennes, a club that has had Ousmane Dembele, Ismaila Sarr and Jeremy Doku on its books recently.

Sulemana has five goals and two assists in 25 appearances for Rennes this season. The 19-year-old joined the French side from FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga and was handed the #10 shirt vacated by Eduardo Camavinga.

Marcus Bring @MarcusBr22 Kamaldeen Sulemana is one of my go-to picks if I'm asked for younger players with world class potential. His first months in Ligue 1 have been very good but I expect even bigger things in 2022. Kamaldeen Sulemana is one of my go-to picks if I'm asked for younger players with world class potential. His first months in Ligue 1 have been very good but I expect even bigger things in 2022. https://t.co/1eY7ijr9tX

Sulemana made his debut for Ghana's Black Stars in 2020 and is part of their squad for this year's AFCON. The teenage sensation will look to make an impression with the Black Stars in the tournament.

