The much-demanding 2020/21 Premier League season has finally come to an end. It feels like a good time to go back and take a look at some of the best young goalkeepers the campaign had to offer.

Ever since the introduction of the back-pass law to the game in 1992, a goalkeeper's position and playing style has rapidly changed over the years. Modern goalkeepers are now expected to be the first point of attack while retaining their shot-stopping prowess in crucial minutes to win games of football.

The importance of investing in young goalkeepers with potential has never been greater in recent history. Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City achieved their current dominance in the league only after finding a perfect fit between the sticks.

5 Best young goalkeepers in the Premier League

#5 Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Liverpool have endured a rather difficult year with injuries to multiple key players. Trusted goalkeeper Alisson picked up an injury quite early on in the season. As expected, Adrian stepped up but he too endured a torrid time between the sticks, most notably in an astounding 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

This meant manager Klopp entrusted young Caoimhin Kelleher to make his European debut against Ajax in the home leg.

The 22-year old shot-stopper did not disappoint. Kelleher put in a solid performance against the Amsterdam club with a string of saves in the first half.

However, his glorious moment came in the match's final minutes when he denied Klaas-Jan Huntelaar from close range in the dying minutes of the game. That in turn helped Liverpool snatch a crucial 1-0 victory.

Rewarding the Irishman's performance, Klopp gave Kelleher his Premier League debut against Wolves in the 4-0 win at Anfield. At 22 years and 13 days, Kelleher became the third-youngest Liverpool goalkeeper to keep a Premier League clean sheet and the youngest to do so in his first league start.

#4 Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Aaron Ramsdale in action

Enduring relegation for the second consecutive season, Aaron Ramsdale hasn't had it easy in the Premier League.

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson was an important player in Chris Wilder's set-up last season, but he returned to his parent club in search of a place in the first team. Sheffield United identified Ramsdale as a potential replacement and bought the goalkeeper from Bournemouth for a fee of £18.5 million.

After initially struggling with both form and confidence in a struggling Sheffield United defense, Ramsdale's performances improved significantly as the Premier League season wore out. Fittingly, he was awarded Sheffield United's player of the year and young player of the year.

No matter what happens in the coming weeks, I’m so honoured to be called up to the provisional squad. Haha I’m lost for words ❤️🦁🦁🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/rIORjeteEN — Aaron (@AaronRamsdale98) May 25, 2021

The 23-year old also received a surprise call-up for England from manager Gareth Southgate in his 33 men preliminary squad for Euro 2020.

Ramsdale has displayed great maturity and mental strength to turn his fortunes around after coming under the microscope. With time on his side, the young custodian needs to do more to fulfill his potential.

1 / 2 NEXT