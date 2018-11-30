×
5 Big clubs of European Football who are struggling this season

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
60   //    30 Nov 2018, 23:08 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Few things in the world are as tough as attaining consistency in football. To play at the very top level week in week out, defeating opponents and registering victories is no mean feat. It is the hallmark of champions, it is the attribute of a great team.

Only the best sides in the world have the ability to perform consistently over the years and it is with their experience and long record of success that ultimately transforms them into the biggest names of football. However, even the best can be struck by the loss of form.

European Football is host to some of the biggest clubs in the world of football. These teams with their long and rich history have been dominating the beautiful game for decades or at least competing year and year out.

But there are no assurances in football, success is dependent on performance and performance alone and as such, few of these clubs find themselves in a tricky situation this season. Whether they can drag themselves out of the spot can only be confirmed as the season progresses, but as of now, let us take a look at the 5 big clubs of European Football who have been struggling so far this season.

#5 AS Roma


Udinese v AS Roma - Serie A
Udinese v AS Roma - Serie A

Having finished third in the Serie A last season and reaching the UCL semifinals, AS Roma was supposed to launch a title challenge this time around. However, Roma's season has failed to kick off in the Serie A so far.

They are currently 7th in the League and have won just 5 of the 13 games played so far in the league. They have also lost 4 games already and with 19 points on board, are 18 points adrift of league leaders Juventus, having scored 22 goals and conceded 16.

The Serie A side started the season with a win over Torino but went without a win for the next 4 games. They returned to winning ways against Frosinone, and won the next 2 games as well, before another win-less run of three games. While they won against Sampdoria before the International Break, Roma lost last weekend's game against Udinese.

It is this lack of consistency that has been costly for Roma this season. In the Champions League though, AS Roma have been in a completely different form, winning 3 of their 5 games and already sealing progression to the knockout stages.

While the season is not over yet, Roma will need nothing short of a miracle to replicate their league standings from last season, come May.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
