5 big games to watch during this international break

Some big games lined-up this international break, especially in UEFA Nations League

Following an intense and grilling four weeks of club football action, we once again turn our attention briefly to the international fixtures. Whilst all other parts of the world would be busy hopping places for a pair of friendlies, Europe would be signaling its second round of the Nations League.

The maiden set of fixtures last month didn't generate enough buzz, but with more high-profile games lined-up, fans can look forward to an entertaining 10 days of international football. And there are a few good friendlies too that you may not want to miss. Here are the six big games you must keep an eye on during this international break:

#5 Wales vs Spain

Spain have been in a rebuilding process since the World Cup debacle

A first meeting between the sides in 33 years, Wales and Spain are set to resume their long-lost rivalry this Friday at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. These sides have met only five times in the history, four of which were during the 1962 and 1986 World Cup qualifiers, while the only previous international friendly - in 1982 - ended all square at 1-1. So this particular fixture serves as a gush of fresh air.

With little at stake, La Roja might play a weakened line-up given the more important Nations League clash with England following in four days. The Dragons too are likely to be without talisman Gareth Bale, who sustained an injury in his last game with Real Madrid. So some gloss might be taken off the glitz here. But Wales and Spain are like the ships that pass in the night. Rarely do they meet. So don't miss it.

