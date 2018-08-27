5 big-money Premier League transfers that failed to take off

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.72K // 27 Aug 2018, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Angel di Maria struggled in his time at Old Trafford

The Premier League, over the past two decades has been the most lavish spender in the transfer market. Every year, a number of new faces walk through the Premier League door. Some walk in for cheap, while others cost astronomical sums.

A new signing comes to fruition after fulfilling the numerous criteria set out by the club. The managers and club hierarchy work extremely hard behind the scenes to lay out these benchmarks and identify the perfect additions to their squad. It is only after hours and hours of scouting a particular player that the green light is given.

Despite all these safeguards, there have been several signings who have failed to take off and make their mark on the club. The problem is magnified by the enormous sums of money spent on such players.

The Premier League has shown time and again that the money spent is not always equivalent to the output. This article tries to reinforce the notion and look at five big-money signings that failed to fire and left the clubs scratching their heads at the investment undertaken. The transfers considered are those that have taken place in the 21st century.

Here are the top five big money signings that didn’t scale the heights expected of them.

#5 Juan Sebastian Veron (Lazio to Manchester United)

Juan Sebastian Veron failed to inspire at United

The Argentine was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in July, 2001. Veron had impressed with his spells in the Serie A and Manchester United decided to stump a British transfer record-fee to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

Unfortunately, he didn’t live up to the expectations and endured a nightmarish stint at Old Trafford. Veron possessed all the qualities to be a complete midfielder. He had the pace, the power and the creativity to become United’s answer to Patrick Viera. However, nothing materialised for him and he ended with just 7 goals in his two seasons in Manchester.

The midfielder was shipped to Chelsea in 2003 and he never really looked the player that wreaked havoc in the Serie A. Ferguson had gone out of his way to sign a world-class talent. Sadly, he failed to come up with the goods and currently finds himself as one of the worst Manchester United signings in the Premier League era.

Right at the start of the century, Veron was a perfect example of a player who cost a lot of money but failed to provide any meaningful return on it. Hence, he gets the No.5 spot on our list.

1 / 5 NEXT