5 big-money signings that failed at Barcelona

Barcelona have a rich history of failed big-money transfers. Players like Andre Gomes and Arda Turan cost the club a fortune in recent years, only to be shown the exit door after failing to find their feet.

However, the aforementioned duo are nowhere near the top when we look at the most expensive big-money flops in the club's history. The Blaugrana have recorded many such cases over the years, with a significant number of them coming during the last administration.

Josep Maria Bartomeu's tenure was characterized by reckless spending that has come back to cripple the club's financial health. Most of the expensive signings made under the former Barcelona president have failed to live up to expectations and have become increasingly hard to move on as well.

With these players still at Camp Nou, it wouldn't be a bad idea to see how they compare with other big-money flops in the club's history. On that note, we present to you the top 5 big-money signings that failed in the Catalan capital.

#5 Malcom

The Brazilian endured a disappointing one-year stint at Barcelona

We begin the list with Brazilian attacker Malcom. The winger controversially stalled on a move to Roma to join Barcelona in the summer of 2018. He was signed from Bordeaux in a deal worth €41 million but couldn't get his career off the ground in Catalonia.

Low blow from Barcelona. Looks like they might have gazumped Roma for Malcolm.... — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) July 23, 2018

Malcom made 24 appearances for the club and contributed four goals and two assists. He couldn't convince the manager with his displays on the pitch and was offloaded to Zenit Saint Petersburg just a year later, with the Blaugrana managing to salvage €40 million from the deal.

#4 Antoine Griezmann

Grizzy is yet to step up in the Catalan capital

Antoine Griezmann decided to join Barcelona just a year after he snubbed the Catalan giants in his infamous 'La Decision' documentary. He cost the club a massive €120 million and was expected to hit the ground running upon switching to the Camp Nou.

Antoine Griezmann: "I've done few bad things in my past, but I never regret anything. I had made 'la decisión' since it was what I wanted at that time. If I have to ask for forgiveness, I'll do it it on the pitch, which is where I speak better." pic.twitter.com/UMFZyZIir0 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) July 15, 2019

Unfortunately, the Frenchman has been nowhere near the level he portrayed during his time at Atletico Madrid. He's shown flashes of his brilliance but has thus far lacked the decisive influence.

Griezmann has bagged just 35 goals and 17 assists for Barca since his big-money transfer to the Catalan capital in 2019. That's not what you would expect from a player that costs you nine figures. Not especially when his name is Antoine Griezmann!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian