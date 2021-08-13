5 big-money signings that failed at Real Madrid

Real Madrid lead the pack when it comes to coughing up colossal figures to sign the biggest names from the transfer market. Los Blancos shocked the world in the 2000s when they assembled arguably the greatest line-up in history consisting of mega superstars like Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos.

These players marked an era at the Santiago Bernabeu with success at both the domestic and European levels. However, it is worth noting that a significant number of Real Madrid's 'Galacticos' signings over the years didn't turn out to be good investments.

In fact, there are a couple of transfers in Los Blancos' history that they'd like the public to forget ever happened. These are players who achieved remarkable feats at their previous clubs and cost the Spanish giants a fortune, but became mere shadows of themselves upon switching to the Santiago Bernabeu. We look at five of the most disappointing ones.

#5 Asier Illarramendi

The midfielder flopped woefully

As Xabi Alonso approached the twilight of his career, Real Madrid knew they needed to find a decent long-term replacement for the iconic midfielder. Los Blancos thought they had done just that when they signed Asier Illarramendi from Real Sociedad for €39 million in the summer of 2013. But they learned otherwise afterwards.

The defensive midfielder found it very difficult to settle at the Santiago Bernabeu. He struggled with homesickness and culture shock, having moved from a small town (Mutriku) with just 5,000 inhabitants to the largest city in Spain.

Illarramendi failed to impress on the pitch as well, putting up a string of woeful performances and falling out of favor as a result. He spent two forgettable years at Real Madrid, recording three goals and one assist to his name. He was sold back to Real Sociedad in 2015 for just €15 million, becoming one of the biggest losses Los Blancos have recorded on a player throughout their history.

#4 Luka Jovic

Another failed Real Madrid investment

Real Madrid signed Luka Jovic for €63 million following a prolific outing for the attacker during the 2018-2019 campaign in which he bagged 27 goals and seven assists for Eintraincht Frankfurt across all competitions. However, like the other names on this list, the attacker flopped at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid spent €70 million on Luka Jovic in June 2019 🤑



Jovic struggled in his first season at the club, finding the back of the net just twice despite featuring in 27 games. He failed to justify his price tag and was loaned back to Frankfurt last season. He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and is reportedly on the list of players Los Blancos are looking to get rid of in the coming weeks.

