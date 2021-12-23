5 big-name players who could leave La Liga in 2022

A number of top superstars are expected to join La Liga clubs in 2022. It is an open secret that Real Madrid remain committed to luring PSG winger Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona are also said to be eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - setting up what promises to be a massive year in the Spanish top flight.

Meanwhile, the division could also experience a couple of high-profile departures. A closer look at recent developments reveals that La Liga is primed to lose some of its established names in 2022.

The winter transfer window will be upon us in just a few days' time. Players are already assessing their options as they look forward to the next steps in their careers.

With La Liga being the center of attention, we've compiled a list of five big-name players who could bid farewell to the Spanish top flight next year.

#5 Jules Kounde

Kounde is a hot target for many big clubs across Europe

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde was heavily linked with a departure from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium during the summer transfer window. Although the player stayed beyond the summer, it doesn't look like he has much time left to spend with the Basque outfit.

Kounde has caught the eye of many big clubs across Europe courtesy of his rock-solid performances over the last couple of seasons. According to reports, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in luring the defender away from La Liga in 2022.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has made 21 appearances for Sevilla across all competitions, recording one assist to his name. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

#4 Isco

The attacker seems to be on his way out of La Liga

The Real Madrid playmaker is currently enduring a difficult situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. Isco has been relegated to a bit-part role under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The Spaniard has made just seven appearances for the La Liga giants across all competitions so far, with only two coming from the start.

RMadridHome @RMadridHome 🚨 | Isco will leave Real Madrid next summer. @diarioas 🚨 | Isco will leave Real Madrid next summer. @diarioas

If rumors are anything to go by, Isco is closer than ever to leaving Real Madrid in 2022. The attacker certainly won't be short of options, with a couple of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham said to be monitoring his situation.

