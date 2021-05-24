5 big-name players who could move this summer

With most major European leagues coming to an end, the summer transfer window has almost arrived. Most big teams in the continent will look to delve into the market to remove their deadwood and bolster their ranks.

This transfer window could see some big-name players making their moves as well. Indeed, these are going to be big money moves, if and when they happen. On that note, let's have a look at five such players who could be on the move this summer.

#1 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could be on the move this summer.

Paul Pogba could be on the move this summer, as per some reports in this regard. The Frenchman returned to England in August 2016 as the most expensive player in the world at the time.

But the midfielder faced a lot of criticism for his inability to hit the ground running. Pundits and fans have pilloried him for his poor performances, and his massive price tag has proven burdensome over the years.

Pogba's fortunes at Manchester United improved in 2019 following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has used the player well and has played him in key games.

The Frenchman is in the final year of contract, with an option for another year. Reports have surfaced which are linking him with a transfer to Spain. If the move happens, the Red Devils' could earn a few big bucks for the highly-rated midfielder.

#4 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been sensational this season.

Jadon Sancho has been a target of English clubs, especially Manchester United particularly, since last summer. After a slow start to his campaign, Sancho registered yet another impressive season.

He scored 16 times and assisted 21 goals in all competitions this season. As per the latest transfer news, Borussia Dortmund are said to have put a price tag of €100 million on the player.

With Liverpool and Chelsea also reportedly interested in the player, Sancho could see a bidding war for his services this summer.

