5 big-name superstars who could switch to La Liga in 2022

No domestic league comes close to La Liga when it comes to housing the finest superstars in world football.
The Spanish top flight has served as home to the greatest names in the history of the sport for several years. Memories of players like Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo running riot in the division spring to mind.
La Liga has taken a step back after losing some big names in the last few years, but that certainly won't be for long. In fact, Spanish heavyweights are already pulling the strings as they look to make a few big-name additions to their squads next year.
That means we could start witnessing some mind-blowing transfers in the Spanish top flight starting in January. On that note, here's a look at five superstars who could end up switching to La Liga in 2022:
#5 Matthijs De Ligt
Matthijs De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has opened the door for his client to depart the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season. The Italian added fuel to speculation surrounding the player's future during a recent interview with NRC.
"He (De Ligt) is ready for a new step," the superagent was quoted as saying. "He thinks that too," Raiola added.
In another interview, Raiola named a few clubs his client could join. That includes La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
He said: "We can all think of the clubs that Matthijs could go to. That can be the Premier League, but also Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain."
It is worth noting that Matthijs De Ligt has been linked with a switch to the Spanish top flight since his breakthrough campaign with Ajax in 2018-19 campaign. As things stand, it is looking increasingly likely he could end up with either of the El Clasico giants next summer.
#4 Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba has not yet extended his contract with Manchester United amid reports he's looking to complete a swoop to Real Madrid in the summer. According to multiple sources, the Frenchman intends to run down his contract with the Red Devils this term, and switch to La Liga as a free agent in 2022.
The 28-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Premier League giants across competitions so far this season. He has contributed seven assists, but is currently out injured. It remains to be seen what fate has in store for him.