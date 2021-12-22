5 big-name superstars who could switch to the Premier League in 2022

The Premier League is home to some of the finest players in the game at the moment. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mane have caught the eye with their incredible displays since the campaign kicked off.

Next year, more such high-calibre players could head to the English top flight. It goes without saying that Premier League teams are known to splash the cash to sign top-rated players. If rumours are anything to go by, 2022 could be a very busy year with regard to transfer activities in the competition.

With the Premier League having become an attractive destination than ever, it wouldn't be a surprise if there are a few high-profile incomings next year. On that note, here's a list of five big-name superstars who could switch to the English top flight in 2022:

#5 Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs.

Jude Bellingham earned the attention of multiple Premier League clubs after putting some eye-catching displays for England at the Euros this summer. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for the player in the last few months.

The English teenager continues to impress with his performances for Borussia Dortmund this season. So far, he has made 15 Bundesliga appearances for BVB, bagging two goals and five assists. He has also bagged a goal and three assists for the German outfit in six Champions League games.

#4 Frenkie de Jong

Manchester City have shown interest in signing the midfielder.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong seems to be nearing a potential departure from Camp Nou. The last few weeks have been rife with rumours about the Blaugrana considering cashing in on the Dutch midfielder.

It is an open secret that Barcelona are looking to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window by selling a few players. According to reports, De Jong is one of the likeliest options to be sacrificed due to his substantial market value, which believed to be in the region of €80 million.

Moreover, the rise of players like Pedri, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi means the Blaugrana have enough options in midfield. So they could be willing to let go of the Dutchman. Should De Jong end up leaving Camp Nou, there's a huge chance he could move to the Premier League, with Manchester City monitoring his situation.

