5 biggest changes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made at Manchester United

Manchester United are not where they would ideally want to be just yet but there is no doubt that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has improved the side. The Red Devils had hit one of their lowest points when Jose Mourinho was sacked back in December 2018.

The team was playing dull, defensive football and the Stretford End was certainly having none of it. In came Ole Gunnar Solskjaer like a breath of fresh air and even though there were apprehensions about his credentials initially, the club legend has proven to be the right man to take the club forward.

Solskjaer understands the club and the fans at a deeper level than any of the managers who have taken up the mantle in the post-Ferguson era. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five biggest changes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made at Manchester United.

#5 Manchester United have benefitted from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's world-class man management

Under Jose Mourinho, it was evident that the team's chemistry was on a downward slide. Jose Mourinho kept falling out with his players and even threw a few under the bus when the going got tough. Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw bore the brunt of much of it and to make matters worse, United did not have any leaders on their side.

When it comes to management, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have taken a leaf out of Sir Alex Ferguson's book. If a player needs a pat on the back or an arm around his shoulder, the Norwegian would be there to afford the right amount of care and concern.

Despite all the fuss that Mino Raiola has cooked up regarding Pogba's future, Solskjaer has separated that from the player and has managed to bring out the best in the Frenchman. He has also transformed Luke Shaw into one of the best full-backs in the Premier League after the player was heavily criticized by Jose Mourinho.

Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood were both pulled into controversies at the start of the season. Solskjaer backed them both and though Greenwood took some time to gather his bearing after last summer's events and the death of a close friend, he has hit his stride once again.

Solskjaer has played a huge role in Edinson Cavani deciding to extend his stay at Manchester United. The Manchester United manager has not felt the need to throw a single player under the bus so far, which is quite a departure from what the Old Trafford faithful had got used to seeing under Mourinho.

#4 Greater defensive solidity

In the 2019-20 season, the focus was on Manchester United settling down at the back. He brought in the right players and also improved the existing ones to help the team shore up at the back.

In his first full season as Manchester United manager, Solskjaer oversaw his side keeping the third best defensive record in the league. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, despite their shortcomings, proved to be good at keeping the opposition at bay.

Their defensive record has not been that great this season but it's still a major improvement on what we saw during the 2018-19 season. Additionally, Maguire and Lindelof have become crucial to Manchester United's style of play.

Maguire often provides the thrust from the back as he drives ahead with the ball and sprays passes through the lines while Lindelof has become adept at floating long balls into the path of the forwards.

