5 biggest mistakes made by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably the greatest manager the game has ever had. Over a 27 year spell in charge of Manchester United, his storied trophy cabinet and cultural revolution with the Red Devils are testament to his legend.

Despite his immense success, no record is absolutely perfect, with Sir Alex himself admitting to having made several mistakes over the course of his career. Here, we rank his five biggest mistakes in charge of Manchester United.

#5 Goalkeeper conundrums

Fabien Barthez

There have been some legendary goalkeepers at the foundation of Sir Alex Ferguson's great teams. Peter Schmeichel, the Great Dane, was a commanding and imperious figure at goal, Edwin van der Sar was elegance and calmness personified, and even David De Gea saw a transformation from a nervy custodian to an amazing and innovative shot-stopper.

History, however, teaches us that Ferguson was not the best recruiter of goalkeepers. Among the aforementioned players, Manchester United suffered through several calamities in goal, with the likes of Roy Carroll, Massimo Taibi, Tim Howard and Ben Foster.

The most infamous was Fabian Barthez. The Frenchman's four-year spell brought two Premier League crowns, but he made several erratic errors that proved costly and was widely criticized by fans and pundits alike.

#4 Casting Paul Pogba away

Juventus v Torino FC - Serie A

Towards the end of his time at Manchester United, the academy was far from the footballing factory that produced the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers. Despite the fact that there was always a Manchester United academy player involved in the squad, there was no breakthrough talent that lived up to the legends of the past.

Paul Pogba, in the turn of the 2010s, was touted as the biggest midfield talent to emerge from the academy. The talented dribbler, however, found few chances to force his way into the first team and grew immensely frustrated, forcing a move away by signing a contract with Italian giants Juventus at the age of 20. The move infuriated Sir Alex Ferguson, who at the time found it extremely disrespectful in conduct and spirit and did not contemplate the fact he had lost one of the defining talents of the generation.

In 2017, Sir Alex Ferguson was asked about his handling of Paul Pogba at Man United.



This is what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/BubvN9gUI1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2020

Paul Pogba's time at Juventus saw him explode as a talent, as he played teams off the park alongside Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo. Failing to retain him was a costly error that Manchester United had to correct by paying a club record £89 million fee in 2017 to bring the mercurial talent home.

