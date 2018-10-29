5 Biggest moments of Kerala football in recent times

Kerala and its love for football

The state of Kerala has always been a footballing hotbed of the country, along with Bengal and the north-eastern states. For years, many players emerged from this region and represented the country. The passion for football among the people is something one needs to know.

There is no doubt that Cricket is the most popular sport in the country, but not in the southern part of this vast peninsula. Here, people often end up fighting with each other on a meagre debate of football. The loyalty and love for the game is incomparable.

For the past few years, we have been witnessing it. Since the inception of Kerala Blasters, the football-loving people of Kerala have got something to cheer about. On every match days, they fill up the stands in full numbers and the banging of dhols, kara-nakara make the occasion more complicated for the visiting teams.

Football in Kerala has witnessed ups and downs frequently. At a time, Indian football team coaches looked at this part of the region to include players in their team. Kerala has seen a decline for some years with no players in the national team, even a very few at the club levels.

But the situation has changed recently, after the introduction of the Indian Super League. With a team to cheer for, Keralites wasted no time in filling up the stands. Even they have a team in the I-League, Gokulam Kerala, which have impressed last year and have immediately engrossed by loyal supporters.

As football in Kerala is on a rise again, we will take a look at the five biggest moments behind it:

#5 Ronaldinho’s love for Kerala

Ronaldinho came to inaugurate Sait Nagjee tournament

Not just in local football, but Kerala football lovers find their interest in world football also. Before every football World Cup, the state is divided between Brazil and Argentina supporters. Debate, discussions often end up in fights.

So when the news of Brazil’s World Cup winning footballer Ronaldinho’s arrival was circulated, excitement reached its extreme. On the night of the player’s arrival, thousands of supporters thronged at the airport to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Ronaldinho came to inaugurate Sait Nagjee tournament which was revived after 21 years. But he was utterly shocked to see so many spectators waiting to see him even in the midnight. Around 500 two-wheelers escorted him from airport to hotel, with the Brazilian superstar waiving his hand to the people.

Ronaldinho did not play, but his presence was so effusive that the Nagjee cup witnessed record-breaking audience in its matches. It was surely a moment of madness for the people of Kerala. Ronaldinho was amused and even praised the enthusiasm of the people.

