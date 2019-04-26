5 biggest Premier League let downs this season

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 402 // 26 Apr 2019, 20:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fred and Paul Pogba are among those players who have struggled

It has been a thrilling season of Premier League football. We have seen some of the best football that the country has ever seen, and there is still so much to be decided before the campaign comes to an end.

At the top of the table, Manchester City and Liverpool have played out one of the fiercest title fights that we have seen for a number of years. There is a good chance that both teams could finish with over 95 points, and one of them could still miss out on the title.

City are still in pole position, especially after their Manchester Derby victory, but there is still work to do. If they are to win the title, they will likely have to win all of their remaining three games against Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton.

As for Champions League qualification, it looks like it’s going right to the wire. Chelsea and Tottenham currently hold the two spots, but both have shown slightly iffy form in recent weeks, and Arsenal and Manchester United will both hope to take advantage.

At the other end of the table, Huddersfield Town and Fulham have already been relegated, but there is still one spot left. Cardiff City look in trouble, but they could still drag Brighton into contention.

However, it hasn’t been all good. While we have seen some brilliant football, there has also been some less than impressive stuff played. Here are five players who have disappointed with their performances this season.

#1 Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

Sanchez has been a shadow of his former self

It’s still a bit of a mystery why things haven’t worked out for Sanchez at Old Trafford. The Chilean winger was considered one of the best players in the Premier League while he was at Arsenal, but since his moved to United in January 2018, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way, he simply hasn’t delivered. Last season he scored just twice after joining the Red Devils, and put in some terrible performance in the Champions League against Sevilla.

It was thought that he would do better this year with a pre-season under his belt, but it simply hasn’t happened. Due to injuries and poor form, he has started just eight Premier League games all season, and scored just a single goal. He has rarely appeared under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it looks like his unhappy spell at United could come to an end this summer.

1 / 5 NEXT