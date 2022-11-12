5 biggest Premier League stars who have been dropped for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

While some of the Premier League's biggest stars will be present at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a few big names will miss out.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will officially kick off on 20 November and we're only a little over a week away from the biggest event in the world of football. National teams that are taking part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup are in the process of announcing their squads.

Most of the top nations have announced their respective squads for football's showpiece event.

While some big stars won't be playing in Qatar owing to the fact that their respective teams have failed to qualify for the tournament, some miss out due to injuries. But there are a few top stars who have been dropped from their respective national team squads too.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest Premier League stars who have been dropped for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Anthony Martial (France/Manchester United)

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Anthony Martial was in top form for Manchester United in pre-season and it looked like the French striker was set to become their first-choice striker this term.

However, niggling injury issues have curtailed his involvement and Martial has made just six appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

But he has impressed whenever he has got the chance. Four goals and two assists in six appearances is a very good return but he just hasn't played extensively enough to warrant a place in an adequately stacked French squad.

Lew. @LewVisualss Anthony Martial this season:

- 4 shots, 4 on target, 4 Goals. Anthony Martial this season:- 4 shots, 4 on target, 4 Goals. https://t.co/ecOFciyi8g

#4 Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil/Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Not only has Gabriel Magalhaes been a rock at the back for Arsenal in the new season, he has also scored two valuable goals in the Premier League already. The 24-year-old has helped the Gunners keep six clean sheets in 13 appearances.

His contributions have played a huge role in helping the Gunners keep the joint-best defensive record in the league. Unfortunately, Gabriel has been snubbed by Tite for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he won't be playing a part.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that was indeed a disappointment to see the centre-back miss out. He told Arsenal's official website:

"For Gabi Magalhaes it’s a disappointment, but when you look at the squad that they have and the experience they have in that position, you have to understand that and it’s another challenge for him.

"He needs to be ready for the next one, he needs to improve and carry on with the good things that he’s been doing."

#3 Roberto Firmino (Brazil/Liverpool)

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Despite Brazil's enormous wealth in the attacking department, one would be pardoned for thinking Roberto Firmino might have done just enough to warrant inclusion. He was not going to make the squad based on his form from the last two seasons. But Firmino seems to have turned a corner this term.

The 31-year-old has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season. However, Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison have been preferred over him.

It makes sense tactically too as Jesus and Richarlison are more mobile options up front for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#2 David de Gea (Spain/Manchester United)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

David de Gea's dip in form in recent seasons has caused him to fall down the pecking order of goalkeepers for La Roja. De Gea has been in good form this term but there are parts of his game that are still rather ordinary.

For starters, De Gea's distribution is bang-average and his sweeping skills are nothing to write home about. Spain announced their squad on Friday (11 November) and the Manchester United legend won't be going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Luis Enrique has instead selected Athletic Bilbai's Unai Simon, Brentford's David Raya and Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez as the three goalkeepers.

#1 Thiago Alcantara (Spain/Liverpool)

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Thiago Alcantara has struggled to displace Spanish wonderkids Pedri and Gavi from Spain's starting lineup in recent times. Thiago is a world-class playmaker but there are drawbacks to throwing him and Sergio Busquets in the middle of the park as they are not very tactically compatible.

This has caused Thiago to fall out of favor with Spain's head coach Luis Enrique. The Liverpool midfielder has also struggled with a hamstring injury this season. Despite regaining his fitness, Thiago has failed to make the Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this term but is yet to score or assist for them. Thiago is arguably the biggest Premier League star to have been dropped for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Midnite Football @MidniteFtbl



Imagine having the talent to leave them behind Spain have left Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Ramos and David de Gea out of their squadImagine having the talent to leave them behind Spain have left Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Ramos and David de Gea out of their squad ❌🇪🇸 Imagine having the talent to leave them behind 😳 https://t.co/RkfUXsxclm

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes