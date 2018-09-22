5 Biggest scorelines in the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match history

Ozil may have a big say in the result of the game this weekend

Two of the perennial clubs that have been in the Premier League since its inception Arsenal and Everton have competed in every Premier League season so far.

Ahead of the clash between the clubs at Emirates this weekend on Sunday let's take a look at the 5 biggest scorelines that have been made in this fixture in the Premier League

#1 Arsenal 7-0 Everton 11/5/2005

Robert Pires celebrates his goal against Everton

One of the biggest margins of victory in the Premier League to-date, Arsenal decimated a side containing the present Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta 7-0 on the 11th of May 2005.

A day when the mercurial Denis Bergkamp rolled back the years to perform, Arsenal started the goal rush with an eighth-minute goal from Dutch striker Robin Van Persie before doubling it with a 12th-minute goal from Robert Pires both of them coming from an assist made by the "Non-flying Dutchman".

Another great ball from the Dutchman to Patrick Viera made it three for Arsenal, ending the first half 3-0 in favour of the gunners.

The second half started with Robert Pires firing the fourth one for Arsenal in the 50th minute before converting a 70th-minute penalty to make it five.

A 77th-minute goal by Bergkamp capped off a wonderful evening for the then 35-year old Dutch magician before Flamini ended the goal-scoring spree in the 85th minute slotting home a volley to make it 7-0.

The David Moyes led Everton ended the match 7-0 with him and Everton suffering their greatest ever defeat in the Premier League.

#2 Arsenal 6-1 Everton 15/8/2009

Another goal rush in one of the highest scoring fixtures in the Premier League. Arsene Wenger started off his 2009/10 campaign off to a flier as his Arsenal team defeated the Toffees 6-1 to record his highest ever opening day victory.

If the creative force for the 7-0 was Bergkamp, another skillful and majestic player named Cesc Fabregas was the tormentor for Everton this time around.

Arsenal started off their goal-scoring spree with a 26th-minute strike from Denilson before debutant Thomas Vermaelen made it 2-0 and Gallas made 3-0 for Arsenal ending the half with a healthy 3-0 lead.

The second half saw Arsenal continuing with where they left off as Spaniard and present Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas made it four and then five with goals in the 48th and 69th minute before Eduardo made it six.

Louis Saha then scored in the second minute of extra time to add a concussion foal for the Toffees.

