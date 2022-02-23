5 biggest stars not playing in Europe right now

Playing for a top European club is every footballer’s dream. The continent houses the best teams, has the most engaging rivalries, and offers the most prestigious trophies. However, sustaining at the top level, especially when on the wrong side of 30, is easier said than done.

The rise of other football leagues, such as MLS, J1 League, Chinese Super League, and Qatar Stars League, has given footballers an alternative. Stars who are after a bigger paycheque or simply want to take it easy can now move out of Europe and extend their careers. Up-and-coming football nations are selling more tickets thanks to the established names, and the players get to rest on their laurels a little.

Today, we will take a look at five established footballers who left their European lives to play in other, not-so-established football leagues. Here are five of the biggest stars who are not playing for a European club right now:

#5 Xherdan Shaqiri – Chicago Fire

Switzerland v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Former Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri has had an illustrious football career. Having risen through FC Basel’s academy, Shaqiri joined Bayern Munich for an €11.8million fee in 2012. He climbed his way up the pecking order and represented the Bavarians in the biggest games.

The Switzerland international won the treble – Champions League, Bundesliga, DFB Pokal – in his debut season, etching his name in Bayern folklore.

After a brief spell at Inter Milan, the Swiss star made his way into the Premier League through Stoke City in 2015. Shaqiri’s darting runs, stamina, and cleverness in front of goal helped him become the team’s undisputed frontman.

Impressed with his spell with Stoke, Liverpool snapped him up in 2018 and made him an important member of the squad. Over the next three seasons, he won the Champions League and the Premier League amongst other honors with the Reds.

Shaqiri joined Lyon ahead of the 2021-22 campaign but couldn’t settle down in France. He joined Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire in the second week of February for a €7million fee, ahead of their 2022 campaign.

#4 Gonzalo Higuain – Inter Miami

Higuain in CF Montreal v Inter Miami CF

Former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain is currently an esteemed member of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. Having plied his trade at some of the most prestigious clubs in Europe, the Argentine has bagged a whopping 14 trophies in his career.

Los Blancos were Higuain’s first European club, and the Argentine made the most of his spell in the Spanish capital. In six years at the Bernabeu, he scored 121 goals, helping the club to three La Liga titles.

His spell at Napoli wasn't as fruitful in terms of trophies, but his return of 91 goals in 146 appearances was praiseworthy.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF Lassiter- a new combo we love to see.



takes the lead over the Crew! HiguainLassiter- a new combo we love to see. #InterMiamiCF takes the lead over the Crew! Higuain ➡️ Lassiter- a new combo we love to see.#InterMiamiCF takes the lead over the Crew! https://t.co/TnR5nad6wb

He also featured heavily for Napoli’s rivals Juventus. Higuain scored 66 goals in 149 appearances for the Bianconeri and helped them bag three Serie A titles. After a couple of brief spells at Milan and Chelsea, he signed for Inter Miami in 2020, and has since been with the MLS outfit.

