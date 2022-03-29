5 biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup qualifiers history

Everyone loves a dramatic underdog story, unless you're an Italy fan, of course. And it doesn't get any more dramatic than the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

North Macedonia rewrote history last week after beating reigning Euro 2020 winners Italy in a playoff semi-final. They will now face off against mighty Portugal on Tuesday (March 29), with the winner of the game progressing to this year's showpiece event in Qatar.

Four-time World Cup winners Italy, meanwhile, will miss a second consecutive edition of the tournament for the first time in their decorated history.

Major upsets are common in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Italy's recent capitulation is hardly the first time a powerhouse nation has missed football's showpiece international tournament. That holds especially true for UEFA nations, as the high quality and large number of European teams result in a cut-throat qualifying campaign.

For example, Italy are now out of the World Cup despite being unbeaten in their group and finishing with one of the best defensive records (conceding thrice in nine games) in the continent.

On that note, here's a look at five major upsets in FIFA World Cup qualification history:

#5 Sweden 1-0 Italy (10 November 2017)

Sweden celebrate their historic win over Italy.

Italy missed the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958 after Sweden clinched a 1-0 aggregate win during the playoffs ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Sweden, who were without talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, were heavy underdogs against the Azzurri.

B/R Football @brfootball



2022: Italy eliminated by North Macedonia



2017: Italy eliminated by Sweden2022: Italy eliminated by North Macedonia 2017: Italy eliminated by Sweden 2022: Italy eliminated by North Macedonia 😢 https://t.co/sJd5lfsdsU

However, Italy, who were eliminated in the group stage of the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, lost the first leg in Stockholm. They were then held to a goalless draw at home, confirming their exit.

#4 Australia 1-0 Uruguay (16 November 2005)

Mark Bresciano scored one of the most famous goals in Australia's football history.

Ahead of the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, Australia faced Uruguay in an intercontinental playoff. Although Uruguay were not a powerhouse at the time, the Socceroos were firm underdogs and had not qualified for the tournament in 32 years.

Socceroos @Socceroos Harry Kewell sent Australia into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on this day in 2006. #GoSocceroos Harry Kewell sent Australia into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on this day in 2006. #GoSocceroos https://t.co/b6tB5Ifh63

After winning the first 1-0 at home, Uruguay were stunned in the reverse fixture in Sydney, with Mark Bresciano scoring to level things up on aggregate. The game proceeded to a penalty shootout where Mark Schwarzer saved twice to give the Aussies a famous 4-2 win.

#3 Italy 0-1 North Macedonia (25 March 2022)

Emerson Palmieri of Italy in action during the loss to North Macedonia

Italy's recent humbling against North Macedonia is unlikely to be forgotten any time soon.

The Azzurri are sixth in the FIFA World Rankings and are the reigning European champions. Since winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Italy have now been eliminated at the group stage twice and have failed to qualify on two other occasions.

Macedonian Football @MacedonianFooty Final



Italy 0:1 Macedonia



Wow, it is over. Can you believe it? Still hard to believe, beating Italy on the road.



The former Palermo man Trajkovski scoring the lone goal to bounce Italy from the World Cup in a game played in Palermo.



Holy crap. FinalItaly 0:1 MacedoniaWow, it is over. Can you believe it? Still hard to believe, beating Italy on the road.The former Palermo man Trajkovski scoring the lone goal to bounce Italy from the World Cup in a game played in Palermo.Holy crap. https://t.co/Qi0INViBtv

While North Macedonia were impressive in their own qualifying campaign, beating Germany along the way, nobody expected the 67th-ranked nation to prevail against the Azzurri.

The minnows will be brimming with confidence ahead of Tuesday's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. They will fancy their chances of pulling off another famous upset.

#2 Republic of Ireland 1-0 Netherlands (1 September 2001)

Louis van Gaal's Netherlands were shocked by Ireland in 2001/

One of the greatest upsets in qualifying history saw the Netherlands visit Dublin to take on the Republic of Ireland in 2001.

The Oranje were among the early favourites to win the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. They were coming off successive semi-final showings in the previous two editions of the competition.

sportsfile @sportsfile



Republic of Ireland beat Holland 1-0 at Lansdowne Road in a World Cup Qualifier!



sportsfile.com/more-images/17… #OnThisDay in 2001Republic of Ireland beat Holland 1-0 at Lansdowne Road in a World Cup Qualifier! 📅 #OnThisDay in 2001Republic of Ireland beat Holland 1-0 at Lansdowne Road in a World Cup Qualifier!sportsfile.com/more-images/17… https://t.co/1TX8jpPASa

Led by decorated head coach Louis van Gaal, the Dutch had a stacked linuup that included Ruud van Nistelrooy, Edwin van der Sar, Patrick Kluivert, Marc Overmars and Jaap Staam, among others.

However, a second-half goal from Jason McAteer condemned the Netherlands to defeat. That saw them miss a major international tournament for the first time since the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

#1 France 2-3 Israel (13 October 1993)

Eric Cantona (centre)'s France were shocked by Israel.

The 1994 FIFA World Cup, held in the United States of America (USA), was preceded by arguably the most dramatic qualification process in football history.

England, who had reached the semi-finals of the previous edition, failed to qualify for the tournament. They were joined by Denmark, who were the reigning European champions after unexpectedly winning Euro 1992.

However, their exits paled in comparison to France, who failed to make it in the most shocking manner possible. Les Bleus were on course to qualify for the tournament with two games to go, pitted against minnows Israel and Bulgaria.

With a 2-1 lead at half-time against Israel, French fans were already dreaming of glory on American soil. Instead, Israel scored two late goals to clinch their only win of their qualifying campaign. Another late collapse against Bulgaria in the next game meant France were not in the plane to the USA.

