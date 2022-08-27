5 biggest wins in Premier League history as Liverpool thrash Bournemouth 9-0 

Liverpool destroyed Bournemouth 9-0 on August 27 and matched the record for the biggest win in Premier League history.

The Reds have been in a slump following two draws and a defeat to start the season but Jurgen Klopp's side reacted with real intent.

Luis Diaz's astute header, Harvey Elliot's impressive strike, Trent Alexander-Arnold's thunderous finish had Liverpool fans brimming with joy.

Roberto Firmino's clever poke and Virgil van Dijk's added to Liverpool's lead and sent the Merseysiders in 5-0 up at half-time.

Liverpool came back out in the second half and smelt blood with Scott Parker's team down and out.

Chris Mepham's own goal, Firmino's second, Fabio Carvalho's volley and another Diaz finish would secure a historic 9-0 win.

The victory was vital for the Reds and many were expecting a response from their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on August 22.

But nobody would have envisioned the 9-0 scoreline.

Where does the 9-0 victory for Liverpool rank among the biggest wins in Premier League history?

Manchester United 9-0 Southampton (2 February, 2021)

The Red Devils thrashed the Saints

The latest of the five prior to Liverpool's romp over Bournemouth, and it was their arch rivals Manchester United who put Southampton to the sword on this occasion.

Goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Jan Bednarek's own goal, Edinson Cavani's strike, a Martial double and Daniel James' late finish did the damage.

The Saints did suffer two red cards during the thrashing, with Alexandre Jankewitz being sent off in just the second minute.

Bednarek was given his marching orders in the 84th minute.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It hurts even more."



Ralph Hasenhuttl compares Southampton's 9-0 loss to the one against Leicester City 🗣 "It hurts even more."Ralph Hasenhuttl compares Southampton's 9-0 loss to the one against Leicester City https://t.co/zmCuoJKYUX

Southampton 0-9 Leicester City (25 October, 2019)

Vardy was certainly having a party

Just the season prior to United destroying them 9-0 at Old Trafford, the Saints suffered the same scoreline against Leicester at St Mary's Stadium.

Ralph Hassenhuttl's men only incurred one red card on this occasion, with Ryan Bertrand dismissed in the 12th minute.

The Foxes hunted down Southampton and blew them away with goals through Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and a hat-trick apiece for Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez.

Leicester City FC @FIRST4LCFC



WE RECORD THE BIGGEST WIN IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 🥇



#LCFC FT | Southampton 0-9 Leicester CityWE RECORD THE BIGGEST WIN IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 🥇 FT | Southampton 0-9 Leicester City WE RECORD THE BIGGEST WIN IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 🥇#LCFC https://t.co/Yhjt48TNKt

Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town (4 March, 1995)

Cole hit an astounding five (photo courtesy of manutd.com)

The Red Devils seem to like putting nine past their opponents and it was the same story back in 1995 when they dominated Ipswich.

Roy Keane, Mark Hughes and Paul Ince were among the goals but it was Andy Cole's day as the English striker scored five.

This victory held the record for the highest scoring win in Premier League history for 24 years.

Squawka @Squawka



Oh, and Andy Cole also scored five goals. ON THIS DAY: In 1995, Manchester United recorded the biggest ever home win in Premier League history beating Ipswich 9-0.Oh, and Andy Cole also scored five goals. ON THIS DAY: In 1995, Manchester United recorded the biggest ever home win in Premier League history beating Ipswich 9-0.Oh, and Andy Cole also scored five goals. 😉 https://t.co/aMXZyWotY2

Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic (November 11, 2009)

Spurs blew Wigan away

Jermain Defoe followed in Premier League legend Andy Cole's footsteps by notching five in a 9-1 rout of Wigan back in 2009.

Defore managed the second fastest hat-trick in Premier League history at the time.

Peter Crouch, Aaron Lennon, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also scorers on the day as Spurs blitzed the Lactics.

Wigan did hit back through Paul Scharner but it was mere consilation as Spurs ran riot.

