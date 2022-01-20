5 most bizarre football moments of 2021

It can be said with certainty that football will never fail to entertain. Both on the pitch and off it, fans have witnessed some spectacular moments that will forever be remembered. The best part, however, is that there will always be more to come.

While some of these moments are hilariously bad, others are simply astonishing. After all, footballers are human and deal with issues in different ways. We take a look at five of the most bizarre football moments from all over the world in 2021.

#5 Goalie’s dreadful own goal during the World Cup Qualifiers

Haiti's Josue Duverger (Image courtesy: Fox News)

The Canada versus Haiti game in June of 2021 witnessed one of the worst goalkeeper blunders ever. Haiti was part of the World Cup in 1974 and has not managed to qualify since.

The Canadians won the first leg 0-1 and had the advantage of an away goal. Haiti's already uphill task was made even more difficult by goalkeeper Josue Duverger's error.

The dynamic of the game completely changed at the start of the second half when Haiti's left-back Kevin LaFrance played a seemingly harmless pass back to his goalkeeper. However, Duverger made a mess of things. He panicked and miscontrolled the ball not once but twice and accidentally drove it into the goal with his left foot.

Haiti's goalkeeper Josue Duverger with possibly the most unbelievable own-goal you'll ever see! 🎙 | "Can you believe that happened!?" 🤯Haiti's goalkeeper Josue Duverger with possibly the most unbelievable own-goal you'll ever see! 🎙 | "Can you believe that happened!?" 🤯Haiti's goalkeeper Josue Duverger with possibly the most unbelievable own-goal you'll ever see! 😳 https://t.co/VPDFBOFdmd

Own goals are always a nightmare for a goalie but a blunder like this is on a whole different level. Canada put in a dominant performance and emerged 4-0 winners. Interestingly, Duverger is Canadian-born, from Montreal.

#4 Mattia Destro scores while holding a water bottle

Genoa CFC v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Genoa and Hellas Verona played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the Serie A in September of 2021. Hellas Verona took the lead in the 8th minute via Giovanni Someone and they controlled the rest of the half. The Italian side doubled their advantage at the start of the second half thanks to a penalty dispatched by Antonin Barak.

Verona then conceded a clumsy penalty in the 75th minute, which Genoa capitalized on. Domenico Criscito got the job done from the spot, sparking an incredible comeback. Mattia Destro was heavily involved as he scored two quickfire goals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #SerieA @CBSSportsGolazo Genoa striker Mattia Destro has just scored a goal vs Hellas Verona… with a bottle of water in his hand Genoa striker Mattia Destro has just scored a goal vs Hellas Verona… with a bottle of water in his hand 🚰 😅#SerieA @CBSSportsGolazo https://t.co/ZtEx7kV3SI

Destro was taking a short water break when he found the ball at his feet fortuitously. Having equalized just five minutes earlier, he produced a moment of magic when he picked up the ball in the attacking third. Destro went on a marauding run towards the opposition's box somehow with the bottle still in his hand.

Destro cut onto his left, sending defender Koray Hunter the wrong way and then coolly chipped the onrushing Lorenzo Montipo. However, Nikola Kalinic had the last word as his cool finish secured a draw for Hellas Verona in stoppage time.

