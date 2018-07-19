5 blockbuster pre-season fixtures that cannot be missed

Sujith Mohan

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to resume their famous rivalr

The World Cup fever has subsided. We are just weeks away from the start of the 2018/19 season and teams across Europe have been busy in the transfer market to strengthen their squad. Preparations for the new season is in full swing and teams will play pre-season friendly fixtures before the season begins.

The International Champions Cup (ICC) is an exhibition competition that features top European clubs playing pre-season games as a part of their preparation to the upcoming league season.

This will be the sixth edition of the ICC tournament which involves 18 teams. Tog guns like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Barcelona and many more are playing in the competition. The tournament will take place in the United States, Europe, and Singapore.

These pre-season fixtures allow teams to prepare for the hectic season ahead and also gives them the opportunity to try out different players and combinations. These games could pretty much set the tone for a good start to the new season.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the five blockbuster pre-season fixtures that cannot be missed.

#5 Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

The Premier League giants will face-off at the MetLife Stadium, New York on July 25th. Though Manchester City dominated the Premier League last season, they struggled against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

They played against each other four times last season and Liverpool came on top on three occasions as they destroyed Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter final.

Both teams have made some exciting signings in the summer transfer window. City’s only major signing has been Riyaz Maharez while Liverpool have bought in Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool are also on the verge of completing the signing of Alisson Becker for a record fee from AS Roma. These two teams finished in the top three of the Premier League last season. Goals flow when these two sides play and expect nothing different this time.

