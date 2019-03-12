5 blunders from David de Gea in the past that cost his side the game

David de Gea has been the culprit in goal many a time in his otherwise glorious career

Even the best fall down sometimes. Sometimes, just occasionally, even the stars refuse to shine.

That's been the case with the highly lionized David de Gea. The goalkeeper who is widely regarded for his unusual yet effective shot-stopping technique along with his knack for keeping out everything that's shot on goal, came up with an absolute howler in the high-voltage encounter against Arsenal this weekend.

Manchester United traveled to the Emirates in the feature game of the recently concluded Premier League weekend, aiming to strengthen their grip on fourth place, and perhaps, look to close the gap on Spurs as well - a team that was 13 points ahead of them when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reins at Old Trafford.

The Gunners started with a spring in their step, committing large number of bodies forward, playing with urgency and racking up clear-cut chances. Manchester United were made to play deeper, but not until de Gea's mistake were they prevented from snatching an unlikely lead.

Granit Xhaka put Arsenal ahead in the 12th minute, before a penalty late on in the second half inflicted a first league defeat for Solskjaer as Red Devils boss.

A very minuscule portion of football supporters refuses to add de Gea to the bracket of elite goalkeepers in the world, while many bill him as the best goalkeeper in the game without a shadow of a doubt.

He's certainly proved himself at the top level and single-handedly won matches for his club, but there have been times when he has been caught napping.

Here, we'll revisit five moments when David de Gea has committed a blunder between the sticks.

Note: All these instances of failures recorded by the shot-stopper have come at the cost of a loss or draw. These mistakes have cost his side the game.

#1 Arsenal v Manchester United, PL 2018-19

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Final score: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Many a time this season, de Gea has come to Manchester United's rescue. But in this most recent howler of his, United were made to scramble by a Gunners side oozing energy.

We assume this is still fresh in your memory. Granit Xhaka launched one from the right channel out from 25 yards. The shot had no height or pace, but only the swerve that had de Gea completely undone.

The custodian moved to his right, and missed the trajectory of the ball altogether. As a result, he ended up conceding an embarrassing goal.

