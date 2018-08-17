5 bold predictions for La Liga 2018/19 season

Who will win La Liga 2018/19?

Spanish football is edging closer towards inaugurating its 88th season in the top flight as La Liga kicks-off today with Girona hosting newly promoted side Real Valladolid.

Most of the teams have already done their bit of the business in the transfer market as the league witnessed a raft of deals over the summer. Several exciting talents have been imported while the league also lost some of its precious gems, most noteably Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus.

Nevertheless, we have enough reasons to be excited for the new season. But first, ahead of the curtain raiser, let's look into our crystal balls and make a few predictions. Here are some that you can take to the bank:

#5 All three promoted sides to finish in the bottom 10

Huesca will be making its La Liga bow this weekend

Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid have returned to the top tier after a considerable gap, while Huesca are making its La Liga debut this season. Although some of these sides did try to reinforce the squad with some new additions, no great shakes are really expected from any of them though.

Los Franjirrojos clinched the Segunda Division by a whisker, but have been perennial bottom dwellers throughout their history, finishing in the top half of the league on only two occasions before.

Huesca on the other hand, have roped in a decuplet of players either on loan or on a Bosman, but hardly anyone has plied his trade in the top flight before as this is an average team and likely to be mired in the relegation scrap for large spells of the campaign.

Valladolid limped to the promotion play-offs after what was a turbulent campaign mired by defensive malaise - they conceded 55 times in 42 games - even though the attack was the most prolific in the division.

However, with top scorer Jaime Mata, who struck an incredible 33 times, leaving for Getafe in the summer, the Albivioletas are now also without a reliable marksman. Now that's not a good sign at all.

The new comers are surely going to find life in the top division very difficult, whilst it is a real possibility that one of these might even finish in the bottom three at the end of the campaign.

