Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 bold predictions for La Liga 2018/19 season

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
946   //    17 Aug 2018, 11:43 IST

Who will win La Liga 2018/19?
Who will win La Liga 2018/19?

Spanish football is edging closer towards inaugurating its 88th season in the top flight as La Liga kicks-off today with Girona hosting newly promoted side Real Valladolid.

Most of the teams have already done their bit of the business in the transfer market as the league witnessed a raft of deals over the summer. Several exciting talents have been imported while the league also lost some of its precious gems, most noteably Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus.

Nevertheless, we have enough reasons to be excited for the new season. But first, ahead of the curtain raiser, let's look into our crystal balls and make a few predictions. Here are some that you can take to the bank:

#5 All three promoted sides to finish in the bottom 10

Huesca will be making its La Liga bow this weekend
Huesca will be making its La Liga bow this weekend

Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid have returned to the top tier after a considerable gap, while Huesca are making its La Liga debut this season. Although some of these sides did try to reinforce the squad with some new additions, no great shakes are really expected from any of them though.

Los Franjirrojos clinched the Segunda Division by a whisker, but have been perennial bottom dwellers throughout their history, finishing in the top half of the league on only two occasions before.

Huesca on the other hand, have roped in a decuplet of players either on loan or on a Bosman, but hardly anyone has plied his trade in the top flight before as this is an average team and likely to be mired in the relegation scrap for large spells of the campaign.

Valladolid limped to the promotion play-offs after what was a turbulent campaign mired by defensive malaise - they conceded 55 times in 42 games - even though the attack was the most prolific in the division.

However, with top scorer Jaime Mata, who struck an incredible 33 times, leaving for Getafe in the summer, the Albivioletas are now also without a reliable marksman. Now that's not a good sign at all.

The new comers are surely going to find life in the top division very difficult, whilst it is a real possibility that one of these might even finish in the bottom three at the end of the campaign.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 5 Debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 contenders for La Liga Golden Boot 2018/19
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 6 most loyal players ahead of the new...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 5 reasons to get excited about the new...
RELATED STORY
La Liga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on...
RELATED STORY
La Liga leading Digital Transformation of Football
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 strikers who impressed the most in the 2017-18 La Liga...
RELATED STORY
5 things to look forward to in the new La Liga season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Today GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Tomorrow CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
Tomorrow VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us