5 Brazil players who underperformed against Argentina | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In the most anticipated clash of the World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL qualifier, arch rivals Argentina welcomed Brazil to the Corinthians Arena. The high-voltage clash ended in a goalless 0-0 draw, which saw La Albiceleste qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

Brazil and Argentina are the two biggest teams in South America and their rivalry made us expect another mouthwatering clash. Unfortunately, both teams failed to seal victory and left the audience asking for more from the meeting.

Argentina were second in the group and are yet to lose any of their World Cup qualifiers so far. Lionel Messi returned from an injury to feature against their arch rivals. A draw was enough to help them qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Brazil were looking to avenge their loss in the Copa America 2021 final yet they were largely dull on the pitch. Selecao failed to dominate possession and make good on their chances. This saw them held to a goalless draw after winning all of their seven World Cup Qualifier matches.

▪️ A successful rainbow flick from Vinícius Júnior Argentina's 0-0 draw with Brazil had it all: ▪️ 41 combined fouls ▪️ Seven total yellow cards ▪️ A possible red card on Otamendi from elbowing Raphinha in the face ▪️ A successful rainbow flick from Vinícius Júnior https://t.co/aHvUiTSREK

Having already qualified for the World Cup, Brazil were without any pressure. Yet their lackluster performance was just not good enough to defeat Argentina. On that note, let's take a look at

Five Brazil players who underperformed against Argentina

#5 Alisson Becker

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Alisson Becker has proved to be the undisputed primary choice for Brazil and remains one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. He is usually calm and confident between the posts but against Argentina, the Liverpool goalkeeper looked nervy and under pressure.

Throughout the match, Alisson invited pressure by holding onto the ball for too long. Defensive tactics from Tite might have been one of the reasons for Alisson's approach. But the goalkeeper almost paved the way for an Argentina goal in the second-half.

With Ederson sitting in the reserves, these silly mistakes might lead Alisson to lose his place in the upcoming World Cup.

#4 Alex Sandro

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Alex Sandro remains a key player for Brazil's defensive unit. He is not a dynamic player like Marcelo. But the left-back is experienced and provides more structure to the team's defensive shape. Although Argentina did not score, Sandro was hardly effective on the flanks.

Romario Gary @DonMilanRon1 Many juveshit Players play for NT.. but why Alex sandro still play for Brazil NT? No other options for left back??? @selecao Many juveshit Players play for NT.. but why Alex sandro still play for Brazil NT? No other options for left back??? @selecao

Sandro provided nothing in his overlaps and his link-up play with Vinicius Junior was not up to the mark. The 30-year-old was also not perfect with the timing of his tackles, which were evidenced through numerous fouls at the back. Sandro was certainly not up to the mark and will have to improve in the near future.

Edited by Aditya Singh